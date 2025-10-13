Neutrolis Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Clinical Results at American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neutrolis Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company focused on targeting Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) to revolutionize the treatment of inflammatory disorders, announced today that a late-breaking abstract describing early evidence for human proof of concept of Neutrolis’s exDNASE™ therapeutic platform has been selected as a podium presentation at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025 being held October 24-29 in Chicago, IL.

“We are excited to present data at ACR Convergence 2025 that validate DNASE1L3 as a novel therapeutic approach to degrade and inactivate NETs, a central driver of systemic inflammatory disorders,” said Anthony Aiudi, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of Neutrolis. “These results mark an important milestone for Neutrolis, underscore the significance of our approach, and highlight our potential to create a new class of transformational, disease-modifying therapies that offer rapid clinical effects in patients without broad immunosuppression.”

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Early Evidence of Proof-of-Concept of an Albumin-DNASE1L3 Fusion Protein (NTR-441) for the Rapid Enzymatic Inactivation of NETs in SLE with DNASE1L3-Deficiency

Presenter: Toby Fox, PhD, Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Neutrolis

Abstract Number: LB22

Session Name: (LB19–LB24) Late-Breaking Abstracts

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, October 29, 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM CT

Presentation Time: 8:45 AM - 9:00 AM CT

About Neutrolis Inc.

Neutrolis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of rapid-acting, non-immunosuppressive therapies that directly target Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs), a root cause of tissue damage and chronic inflammation. Unlike conventional approaches that broadly suppress immune responses, Neutrolis’ therapies harness the body’s own mechanisms to precisely degrade and inactivate NETs, offering broad potential across inflammatory disorders.

The company’s lead program, based on DNASE1L3, is the first therapeutic strategy designed to dismantle pathogenic NETs and prevent their downstream inflammatory effects, restoring immune balance. By targeting this upstream driver of disease, Neutrolis aims to deliver transformational, disease-modifying treatments for conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and other chronic immune disorders with high unmet need where current therapies remain inadequate.

