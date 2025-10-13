Wise Wolves Corporation launches unified brand to power the next era of cross-border finance

Limassol, Cyprus, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wise Wolves Corporation announced a major rebrand, bringing several entities, Wise Wolves Group, Nobilis Group, Tría Holding, under a single corporate identity.





Together they now deliver a full spectrum of services, including investment and payment solutions, digital assets, corporate services, and financial technologies and serve more than 200 clients worldwide, and manage over €350M in assets.





The rebrand comes at a time of rapid expansion in finance. Global asset management is projected to reach $3,677.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.4% yearly, while fintech revenues are expected to reach $1.5 trillion by the same year. A new unified structure will provide clients with a single entry point to investment, digital assets, payments, and corporate services, helping them navigate the transformations that come with the industry’s rapid growth.





“By consolidating our expertise under one brand, we give clients clarity, strength, and a partner ready to safeguard and grow capital in a fast-changing world,” said Sergey Stopnevich, chairman of the board and founder of Wise Wolves Corporation.

“Bringing our companies together under one brand ensures clarity and strength for our clients,” added Stelios Havatzias, Chief Legal Officer. “With one partner and one ecosystem, we deliver full compliance across borders, robust licensing, and the expertise of our professionals in front, middle, and back office.

Looking ahead, Wise Wolves Corporation is focused on expansion and innovation. Its roadmap includes deepening its presence in established markets such as Europe, the USA, and the UAE, while entering new geographies. The company also plans to launch advanced digital financial solutions, from asset management to digital security, and to build strategic partnerships that will further strengthen its ecosystem.

About Wise Wolves Corporation

Founded in 2016, Wise Wolves Corporation is a financial ecosystem operating globally with a presence in Cyprus, the UAE, USA, and Switzerland. The companies under Wise Wolves umbrella provide regulated services in investments, digital assets, corporate solutions, and payments, serving high-net-worth individuals and successful businesses worldwide. With a team of 120 professionals across 11 countries, Wise Wolves combines the personalized approach of a family office with the institutional strength of a financial corporation, delivering tailored solutions across the full spectrum of client needs.



