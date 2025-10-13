BBOT Announces Poster Presentations at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced poster presentations at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held on October 22-26, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. The abstracts released today can be found on the AACR website here.

Details on the abstracts are as follows:

Title: BBO-11818: an orally bioavailable, highly potent and selective non-covalent pan-KRAS(ON) and (OFF) inhibitor with robust anti-tumor activity in KRAS-mutant preclinical models

Poster Session A Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 23, from 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Title: BBO-10203, a first-in-class, orally bioavailable, selective breaker of the RAS:PI3Kα interaction inhibits tumor growth alone and in combination with KRAS inhibitors in KRAS mutant models without inducing hyperglycemia

Poster Session C Session Date/Time: Saturday, October 25, from 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

About BBOT

BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

