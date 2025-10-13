Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

DURANGO, Colo., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMCF) (the “Company”, “we”, “RMCF”, or “Rocky Mountain Chocolate”), America’s Chocolatier™ and a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept, is reporting financial and operating results for its second quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended August 31, 2025.

“We’ve taken meaningful steps to transform and modernize our business and are beginning to see early signs of progress,” said Jeff Geygan, Interim CEO of the Company. “During the quarter, we focused on strengthening our operations and laying the groundwork for scalable growth. Our ERP and POS systems are providing us with clearer insight into store performance and customer trends, enabling faster, data-driven decisions. With new leadership in operations and franchising, we are seeing sharper execution, stronger discipline and greater accountability across the organization.”

“We’re also very encouraged by the launch of our rebrand and new store developments,” continued Geygan. “The reimagined store design and updated packaging are elevating the Rocky Mountain Chocolate experience for customers and franchisees alike. We recently announced two new franchise locations at Palladio Mall in Folsom, California, and Jersey Shore Premium Outlets® in New Jersey, further extending our refreshed store concept in key markets. We also added a company-owned location in Camarillo, California, and expect to open our Chicago flagship location around the holidays. Interest from experienced multi-unit operators continues to build, and our development pipeline is the strongest we have seen in a long time. Alongside these initiatives, we are preparing to introduce a new loyalty program and expand our digital capabilities to help franchisees strengthen connections with their customers.”

Geygan added, “We’re entering the next phase of our transformation with stronger leadership, better visibility across the business, and greater operational discipline. Our initiatives are gaining traction throughout the organization, and we’re focused on translating that progress into long-term, sustainable growth. As we move forward, we will continue to build on this foundation through consistent execution and a clear focus on creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results vs. Year-Ago Quarter

Total revenue increased to $6.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to $6.4 million in the year-ago quarter, reflecting the benefit of pricing actions and a more profitable sales mix following the Company’s exit from lower-margin specialty markets.

Total product and retail gross profit was a loss of $33,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a profit of $600,000 in the year-ago quarter. The benefit of pricing actions and exiting lower-margin specialty markets was offset by higher input costs, and operational inefficiencies.

Total costs and expenses were $7.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which was essentially flat compared to the year-ago quarter.

Net loss was $0.7 million or $(0.09) per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million or $(0.11) per share in the year-ago quarter.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc.

R ocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. is a leading franchiser of a premium chocolate and confectionary retail store concept. As America’s Chocolatier™, the Company has been producing an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products, including gourmet caramel apples since 1981. Headquartered in Durango, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory is ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® for 2025 and Franchise Times’ Franchise 400® for 2024. The Company and its franchisees and licensees operate over 250 Rocky Mountain Chocolate stores across the United States, with several international locations. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "RMCF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements of our expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. The statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this document may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will," "intend," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "potential," “may,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “likely,” “might,” “seek,” “outlook,” “explore,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements regarding future financial and operating results, our business strategy and plan, our strategic priorities, our store pipeline, and our transformation, are forward-looking statements. Management of the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: inflationary impacts, the outcome of legal proceedings, changes in the confectionery business environment, seasonality, consumer interest in our products, receptiveness of our products internationally, consumer and retail trends, costs and availability of raw materials, competition, the success of our co-branding strategy, the success of international expansion efforts, financial covenants in our credit agreements, and the effect of government regulations. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements contained herein, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our periodic reports, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) August 31, 2025

(unaudited) February 28,

2025 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,017 $ 720 Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $157 and $307, respectively 3,194 3,405 Notes receivable, current portion, less current portion of the allowance for credit losses of $28 73 11 Refundable income taxes 64 64 Inventories 4,136 4,630 Other 699 393 Total current assets 10,183 9,223 Property and Equipment, Net 9,097 9,409 Other Assets Notes receivable 69 69 Goodwill 576 576 Intangible assets, net 197 210 Lease right of use asset 1,659 1,241 Other 473 447 Total other assets 2,974 2,543 Total Assets $ 22,254 $ 21,175 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,744 $ 4,816 Accrued salaries and wages 372 697 Gift card liabilities 651 649 Other accrued expenses 223 80 Contract liabilities 135 139 Lease liability 526 488 Total current liabilities 6,651 6,869 Notes payable 7,766 5,957 Lease Liability, Less Current Portion 1,151 770 Contract Liabilities, Less Current Portion 560 604 Total Liabilities 16,128 14,200 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.001 par value per share; 250,000 authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 46,000,000 shares authorized, 7,791,276 shares and 7,722,124 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 12,492 12,355 Accumulated deficit (6,374 ) (5,388 ) Total stockholders' equity 6,126 6,975 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 22,254 $ 21,175





Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 31, August 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Sales $ 5,183 $ 4,918 $ 9,900 $ 10,197 Franchise and royalty fees 1,640 1,462 3,296 2,590 Total Revenue 6,823 6,380 13,196 12,787 Costs and Expenses Cost of sales 5,216 4,350 9,608 9,936 Franchise costs 552 952 1,147 1,493 Sales and marketing 223 138 429 568 General and administrative 976 1,622 1,977 2,861 Retail operating 227 194 433 393 Depreciation and amortization, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense of $238, $190, $465 and $386, respectively, included in cost of sales 108 38 226 80 Total costs and expenses 7,302 7,294 13,820 15,331 Loss from Operations (479 ) (914 ) (624 ) (2,544 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense (190 ) (63 ) (378 ) (98 ) Interest income 7 7 16 14 Gain on disposal of assets - 248 - 248 Other (expense) income, net (183 ) 192 (362 ) 164 Loss Before Income Taxes (662 ) (722 ) (986 ) (2,380 ) Income Tax Provision (Benefit) - - - - Net Loss $ (662 ) $ (722 ) $ (986 ) $ (2,380 ) Basic Loss per Common Share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.37 ) Diluted Loss per Common Share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,786,384 6,686,537 7,764,351 6,507,323 Dilutive Effect of Employee Stock Awards - - - - Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,786,384 6,686,537 7,764,351 6,507,323



