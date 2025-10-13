Wellness Beyond the Bowl

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) When you think about your pet’s wellness, it’s easy to focus solely on the food you’re placing in their bowl. However, true wellness encompasses a much broader spectrum, inclusive of nutrition, preventative care, oral health, exercise, mental stimulation and more.





This National Pet Wellness Month serves as an ideal reminder to examine your pet’s health. Consult with your veterinarian to customize a wellness plan to improve the longevity and overall quality of your pet’s life and consider these ideas from the experts at Swedencare, a leading pet health company, to play an active role in providing a happier, healthier life for your furry friend.

Focus on Prevention and Early Intervention

While many think of preventative care as an annual vet visit, that is only the beginning. Those yearly checkups should include a thorough physical examination as well as necessary vaccinations, screening for potential parasites and age-related diseases and updated prescription medications – giving your veterinarian a chance to spot any potential problems early.

Based on the findings of the exam, you can work with your vet to create a prevention plan tailored to your pet’s health and risk factors, including recommendations for spaying or neutering, maintaining good oral health and adjusting their diet to ensure proper nutrition and a healthy weight.

Emphasize Nutrition as a Building Block for Health

A balanced diet complete with the necessary nutrients is the cornerstone of pet wellness. Work with your vet to provide a combination of protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals tailored to your four-legged family member’s species and life stage. Remember to review labels and certifications, choosing natural ingredients while avoiding artificial additives, fillers and preservatives.

Sometimes, even the best diets can leave nutritional gaps, however, and supplements can help fill voids and provide additional support for joint health, skin and coat condition, digestive function and dental health. Start small, swapping a regular treat for a functional dental bite, such as ProDen PlaqueOff Crunchy Dental Bites, which are formulated with clinically proven kelp to help support dental health and offer a Veterinary Oral Health Council stamp of approval for the dog version – offering owners an easy, reward-style supplement to fold into everyday routines.





Make Daily Movement a Priority

Daily movement, whether through walks, playing, agility training or even using puzzle feeders, is critical for weight control and joint health. Regular activity also improves mood and helps prevent boredom-related behaviors – such as excessive meowing or barking, digging, clawing or chewing on furniture and more – according to the Foundation for Animal Care and Education.

The amount of exercise your pet needs can vary by species, breed and age. Some larger dog breeds may need multiple hours of activity per day, including walks or hikes and fetch sessions, while smaller dogs and cats may benefit from short, active play sessions throughout the day.

Don’t Overlook the Importance of Oral Health

Proper dental care is an important aspect of overall pet care and helps prevent plaque buildup, tartar accumulation and gum disease, all of which can affect your pet’s energy levels and organ health. Use National Pet Wellness Month to refresh their oral care routine with an option like ProDen PlaqueOff Crunchy Dental Bites .

Easy to incorporate into any routine, these low-calorie bites can be given daily alongside a pet’s regular dental care regimen. They contain the unique, natural and clinically proven kelp ingredient A.N ProDen to help reduce plaque and tartar buildup while keeping breath fresh all in a bite-sized, crunchy form with a tasty veggie flavor.

Explore Mental Enrichment to Keep Pets Sharp

Mental stimulation is just as important as physical exercise for your pet. Engaging in training games, using interactive toys, conducting scent work and organizing social outings can boost cognitive function and help reduce stress.

Mental enrichment complements physical exercise and is particularly beneficial for older pets or during inclement weather when activities can be taken indoors. Introducing a new walking route or adding a 5-minute training game to indoor playtime can make a difference in your pet’s happiness and overall well-being.

Find more advice and products to help your pet live a long, healthy life at us.swedencare.com .

