Dr. Jeffrey Farkas Appointed Director of Neurosciences for KPC Health

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KPC Health is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned neuroradiologist Dr. Jeffrey Farkas, MD, as Director of Neurosciences. His role will include maintaining the highest standards of care, overseeing the newly rebranded Center for Advanced Neuroscience Medicine at Orange County Global Medical Center (OCGMC), and establishing comprehensive stroke programs at other KPC Health facilities.

Dr. Farkas brings a distinguished career in neuroradiology, with expertise in advanced imaging and diagnostics for neurological conditions. A board-certified diagnostic radiologist by the American Board of Radiology since 1997, Dr. Farkas earned his MD from SUNY-Downstate in 1991. He completed his residency in diagnostic radiology at Montefiore Hospital in 1996 and a fellowship in neuroradiology at Massachusetts General Hospital in 1999.

With over 50 publications and affiliations with leading institutions like NYU Langone Health, Dr. Farkas specializes in neuroradiology, focusing on cutting-edge imaging technologies to improve outcomes for complex brain and spine disorders. His work has advanced the field through innovative diagnostics and interdisciplinary collaboration.

The Center for Advanced Neuroscience Medicine at OCGMC, a level II trauma center, provides comprehensive stroke services to Orange County residents, including treating 343 stroke patients in 2024 alone. In recognition of this life-saving treatment, OCGMC received the 2025 Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award from the American Heart Association, which requires that 75% of applicable patients experience door-to-needle times of 45 minutes or less, and 50% of applicable patients experience door-to-needle times of 30 minutes or less.

The Center features a board-certified team of neurologists, neurosurgeons, and endovascular interventionalists equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including Curve™ Image Guided Surgery, BrainLab navigation systems, CT, MRI, and the Ziehm Vision RFD mobile 3D C-arm for precise intraoperative imaging. Conditions treated include traumatic brain and spine injuries, brain and spine tumors, aneurysms, Moyamoya disease, degenerative spine diseases, and lumbar scoliosis.

“Dr. Farkas’s expertise in neuroradiology and commitment to innovative diagnostics will elevate our comprehensive stroke programs to new heights,” said Dr. Kali P. Chaudhuri, Founder and Chairman of KPC Health. “His leadership aligns with our goal to provide exceptional, accessible care to southern California’s diverse communities.”

“Neurologic conditions can be life-altering, and they should be met with skill and sensitivity in equal measure,” said Dr. Jeffrey Farkas. “Our mission is to provide the most advanced care in the most personal way – every patient, every time.”





Dr. Jeffrey Farkas, MD

KPC Health owns and operates a group of integrated healthcare delivery systems consisting of acute care hospitals, Independent Physician Associations, medical groups, and various fully integrated multi-specialty medical facilities. KPC Health’s current system of hospitals includes seven full-service acute care hospitals located throughout southern California, including Orange County Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, Anaheim Global Medical Center, South Coast Global Medical Center, Hemet Global Medical Center, Menifee Global Medical Center, and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

