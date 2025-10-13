Tree Care by Robert Miller Named #1 Tree Service Company in Brooksville, Florida

Brooksville, FL, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Care by Robert Miller, a locally owned and operated tree service provider, has been officially recognized as the #1 top-rated tree company in Brooksville, Florida, according to a newly published feature by Tidewater News.

The article, “Top Tree Companies in Brooksville Florida: 5 Local Crews You Can Count On,” highlights Tree Care by Robert Miller for its hands-on ownership, consistently high customer reviews, and commitment to fast, safety-focused service.

“We’re incredibly honored to be ranked number one in our community,” said Scott Keever, marketing representative. “Our team puts in the work every single day to earn the trust of Brooksville residents. This recognition reflects our values — safety, integrity, and treating every property like our own.”

Serving the Unique Needs of Brooksville Property Owners

Located in Hernando County, Brooksville is known for its historic charm, rolling hills, and dense canopies of oak and pine — trees that are as beautiful as they are potentially hazardous when overgrown or storm-damaged. With frequent storms and Florida’s unique growing conditions, tree care in Brooksville demands both technical skill and local expertise. Tree Care by Robert Miller has earned a strong reputation for providing both, offering personalized service to homeowners, HOAs, and commercial property managers across the region.

With more than 30 years of combined field experience, Tree Care by Robert Miller provides a wide range of services, including:

Tree removal (hazardous, storm-damaged, or diseased)

Tree trimming and crown thinning

Stump grinding and removal

Land clearing and debris hauling

Emergency tree services following storms or high winds

The company is fully licensed and insured, and is known throughout Brooksville and surrounding areas for transparent pricing, fast response times, and meticulous cleanup — a detail frequently mentioned in customer reviews.

In addition to the Tidewater News recognition, Tree Care by Robert Miller has been featured as Brooksville’s top choice in several other independent rankings, including Newstrail and Manchester Digital.

About Tree Care by Robert Miller

Tree Care by Robert Miller is a local, family-run tree service company proudly serving Brooksville and the greater Hernando County area. Known for professionalism, responsiveness, and an unwavering focus on safety, the company provides residential and commercial tree care solutions including trimming, removals, and emergency services. Every job is completed with full licensing, proper insurance, and a personal commitment to quality.

To request a quote or learn more, visit https://millerstreecare.com

