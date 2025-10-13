ImpactLife donor receives induction into National Blood Donation Hall of Fame

Davenport, Iowa, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An ImpactLife blood donor has been inducted as the youngest ever member of the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame. Brenna Teerlinck, age 19, is among 12 blood donors and volunteers from across the United States to receive the honor in 2025. Her induction ceremony was held Monday, October 13 at the ImpactLife headquarters in Davenport, Iowa.

Joe Berry, Senior Account Executive with Fresenius Kabi, presented Brenna with the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame Award and a framed photo. "The Fresenius Kabi Blood Donation Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for their extraordinary commitment to blood donation," said Berry. "Brenna is the youngest inductee we have ever had, and she is well qualified for the recognition due to her personal commitment to blood donation and for encouraging her peers to help save lives as well."

Brenna was nominated by Tori Tebbitt, ImpactLife Account Manager, to recognize her commitment as a blood donor and blood drive coordinator. As Tori wrote in her nomination:

Brenna started giving blood in 2023, as soon as she turned 16. Brenna lost her dad and brother when she was very young in a motorcycle accident. Her cousin, Trevor, took on the role of that big brother. Trevor had a rare genetic disease called DADA2 that caused his immune system to fight against itself. He spent a lot of time in hospital and there were many times he couldn’t even go outside to play with friends. Brenna witnessed Trevor battle DADA2 and, in his lifetime, receive 588 units of blood to give him more time with his family and friends.

"When I turned 16 in 2023, I was finally able to donate," said Brenna in her remarks at the induction ceremony. "We had Trevor's blood drive in May, just a month after my 16th birthday." Brenna wasn't sure if she would be able to give blood, but when the day came, "I remembered all of the people who gave blood for Trevor," said Brenna. "I had a little reaction after donating, but this didn't stop me. I continue to donate when I can because it's an easy way to help someone." (See Brenna's remarks in video from the event, posted on YouTube.)

About the Fresenius Kabi National Blood Donation Hall of Fame

As a global health care company, Fresenius Kabi is Committed to Life. The company’s products, technologies, and services are used for the therapy and care of patients with critical and chronic conditions.

Fresenius Kabi has partnered with blood centers, through the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame, for more than 25 years. This program was developed to recognize individuals who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to blood donation.

Each year, the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame honorees are featured in a commemorative calendar shared with blood centers nationwide, celebrating their inspiring stories and contributions. To learn more about the 2025 inductees, visit the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame website.

About ImpactLife

