Lezzat Launches Amazon Europe Expansion Services as US Amazon Sellers Seek Global Growth

Reading, UK, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lezzat, one of UK’s oldest Amazon full-service agencies, has announced the launch of its 2026 Amazon Europe Expansion services, a comprehensive program designed to help mature US Amazon sellers establish a strong presence across Europe’s rapidly expanding Amazon marketplaces. The program is strategically timed to align with Amazon’s continued investment in logistics, infrastructure, and marketplace development across the continent, including new rollouts in Ireland and expanded same-day delivery coverage across major European cities.

The new initiative provides a structured pathway for US Amazon sellers seeking to diversify their sales beyond the saturated US market. Europe’s e-commerce sector offers multiple developed yet underpenetrated markets with strong consumer trust and consistent online shopping demand. By addressing critical challenges such as VAT compliance, marketplace localization, and logistics coordination, Lezzat enables sellers to scale internationally with clarity and minimize the risks typically associated with cross-border selling.

“Less than one percent of US Amazon sellers are currently active in Europe, despite the region including Germany – Amazon’s second-largest global marketplace that’s constantly expanding,” said Alexandros Karagiannis, Director at Lezzat. “Our program bridges that gap by removing the barriers that often make international expansion seem unattainable. For ambitious brands, this is an extraordinary opportunity to capture growth in markets where competition remains thin.”

A Timely Expansion Opportunity

Lezzat’s 2026 Amazon Europe Expansion service provides sellers with the expertise, infrastructure, and on-the-ground support needed to navigate the full-scope of cross-border e-commerce. It covers every aspect of international Amazon growth, offering end-to-end support that allows sellers to focus on scaling their brand while the agency manages compliance and operational demands.

Key features of the 2026 Expansion Service include:

VAT Registration and Compliance: Managed through trusted partner networks to ensure full regulatory alignment.

Marketplace Onboarding: Support for Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and additional European regions as Amazon's network expands.

Listing Translation and Localization: Native-language adaptation to improve discoverability and engagement.

Advertising and Marketing Strategy: Full-service management of PPC, DSP, and advertising campaigns tailored to market behavior and seasonality.

Inventory Planning and Operations Management: Coordinated cross-border logistics, stock allocation, and cross-border fulfillment strategies to prevent delays and optimize cost efficiency.

Review and Reputation Management: Continuous monitoring and response strategies to help sellers build trust and long-term credibility with European customers.

“Our goal is to make international growth attainable and sustainable,” added Karagiannis. “Many sellers underestimate how fragmented the European landscape can be. By centralizing all the moving parts – compliance, operations, and marketing – we’re helping them focus on what really matters: scaling their brand.”

Supporting Sellers from Strategy to Execution

Lezzat’s team brings together experienced Amazon sellers, strategists, and multilingual marketing professionals who understand the operational realities of scaling internationally. They work closely with clients to manage the complexities of cross-border e-commerce freeing them from operational bottlenecks and ensuring consistency in branding, compliance, and customer engagement across regions.

“Early expansion into Amazon Europe positions sellers for long-term competitive advantage,” added Karagiannis. “With Amazon continuing to grow its footprint, the sellers who act early will not only diversify and protect their businesses but will also secure positions of strength in markets that continue to grow year after year.”

The 2026 Amazon Europe expansion service is now available. US Amazon sellers seeking to enter the market or optimize their European operations, can learn more or request a complimentary audit assessing market readiness, please visit http://www.lezzat.co.uk/.

About Lezzat Ltd

Lezzat is a multi-award-winning Amazon full-service agency based in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2018, the company has supported over 500 brands in scaling their presence on Amazon UK, USA & Europe. Lezzat provides end-to-end services to Amazon sellers, including Amazon SEO, design, PPC, Consulting, marketplace setup, listing localization, DSP, inventory management, and review management. With a team composed of experienced Amazon sellers, Lezzat offers practical expertise and a proven track record in guiding brands through successful European expansion.





