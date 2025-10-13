Polyols Market worth $21.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polyols Market was valued at USD 16.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Polyols are functional compounds characterized by multiple hydroxyl (-OH) groups. In commercial formulations, they are essential feedstocks for producing polyurethanes. When polyols react with isocyanates, they form polyurethane foam, elastomers, coatings, adhesives, and sealants. Polyols can be classified as either polyether polyols or polyester polyols, each providing the end product with unique functionalities. They are derived from petrochemical feedstocks or renewable sources such as natural oils and sugars. Polyols can be modified to enhance the versatility and performance of plastic products. They are key feedstocks in construction, automotive, furniture, packaging, and consumer goods. The use of more bio-based polyols is expected to grow as regulatory and sustainability pressures increase worldwide.

List of Key Players in Polyols Market:

DOW (US) Covestro AG (Germany) BASF SE (Germany) Huntsman International LLC (US) Shell (UK) Stepan Company (US) Wanhua Chemical Group (China) Repsol S.A. (Spain) PCC SE (Germany) LANXESS (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Polyols Market:

Drivers: Growth of packaging industry Restraint: Complexity in recycling polyurethane products

Opportunity: Growing adoption of bio-based polyols Challenge: Eco-friendly alternatives

Key Findings of the Study:

By application, flexible polyurethane foam segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

By end-use industry, building & construction segment accounted for largest market share in 2024

Asia Pacific accounted for largest market share in 2024

The polyols market has been divided by type into polyether polyols and polyester polyols, with each group producing different end-uses based on their chemical structure and performance. Polyether polyols are widely used in the industry mainly due to their low viscosity, high reactivity, and compatibility with isocyanates. They are primarily employed to produce flexible and rigid polyether foams for furniture, automotive interiors, and bedding. Polyester polyols, on the other hand, offer higher mechanical strength, chemical resistance, and thermal stability, making them more suitable for CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers) applications. While polyether polyols dominate in terms of volume used, polyester polyols are utilized more broadly where performance and durability are critical. Ultimately, choosing between the two depends on the performance requirements of the industry and product.

The polyols market has been segmented by application into flexible polyurethane foam, rigid polyurethane foam, and coatings, adhesives, sealants & elastomers (CASE). Flexible polyurethane foam is the largest application segment overall, used for making furniture, mattresses, automotive seating, and packaging because of its comfort, cushioning, and lightweight properties. Rigid polyurethane foam is mainly used for insulation in construction and refrigeration, offering excellent thermal and structural performance. The CASE application segment uses polyalcohols as precursors to create high-performance coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers, with end-use industries including automotive, construction, electronics, and others. Each application needs a specific formulation to meet different performance requirements: flexible foam focuses on softness and resilience; rigid foam emphasizes mechanical strength and insulation; and the CASE segment prioritizes durability and resistance. These application segments showcase the broad versatility of polyol chemistry across various end-use sectors.

The polyols market has been segmented by end-use industry, including building & construction, automotive, furnishing, packaging, electronics, and other end-use industries. In the building & construction sector, polyols are vital for manufacturing rigid polyurethane foams used in thermal insulation, roofing, and wall systems. The automotive segment features both flexible and rigid foams used in seating, interior trim, and lightweight parts to enhance fuel efficiency and comfort. In the Furnishing industry, flexible foams derived from polyols play an important role in mattresses, cushions, and upholstered furniture. The packaging industry utilizes polyols in protective foams to provide effective thermal insulation in cold-chain logistics. The electronics segment includes encapsulants and sealants that protect interfaces between electronic devices from moisture, heat, and other physical damage that could harm delicate components. While the purpose of each end-use segment varies significantly, it highlights the versatility and importance of polyols across many industrial sectors.

The polyols market has been analyzed across five regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global polyols market and is also the fastest-growing region. Key growth drivers include rapid urbanization, expansion of the construction and automotive industries, and higher consumer demand in countries like China, India, South Korea, and the broader Southeast Asia region. Additionally, a strong manufacturing base, lower production costs, and increased investment in infrastructure support ongoing growth. Local, regional, and international companies are strengthening their positions by expanding production capacities and diversifying product offerings, contributing to the region’s expansion in the polyols market. North America ranks second in market share, driven by steady demand in construction, furniture, and automotive industries and a rising interest in bio-based polyols. Europe, a mature market, continues to evolve toward innovation under influences from government regulations, environmental considerations, and a shift toward sustainable manufacturing, which is transforming the polyurethane industry. In emerging markets such as the Middle East & Africa and South America, consumption of polyurethane-based products is expected to increase further in building insulation, consumer goods, and transportation. While each region presents different opportunities and challenges based on raw materials, energy policies, and consumer demand, Asia Pacific remains the primary growth driver for the polyols market, fueled by its industrial base, demographics, and growing demand for energy efficiency and lightweight materials across various applications.

