DataGlobal Hub Announces Exclusive Elite Membership for Senior Data and AI Leaders

DataGlobal Hub today re-affirms its Elite Membership, a premier, invitation-only community designed for influential leaders and innovators within the data, artificial intelligence and tech workspace. This exclusive tier aims to foster high-level connections and collaborative efforts to address critical industry challenges.

The Elite Membership is specifically tailored for senior-level professionals, including C-suite executives, VPs, Directors, and distinguished academics who have a demonstrated history of significant contributions to the field by providing solutions to problem and advancing the world through new discoveries and development.

"This is a space where the brightest minds can come together to shape the future and our vision is to create the most prestigious and trusted network of professionals in this industry," said Mojeed Abisiga CEO DataGlobal Hub.

Comprehensive Benefits for Distinguished Members

DataGlobal Hub Elite Membership provides members with exclusive benefit that would help create a enabling community to enhance collaboration and foster growth across various fields. Therefore, beyond the benefits provided to its member various industries and sector also stand the chance to benefit from it. The Elite Membership provides a suite of exclusive benefits which include:

Insider Access: Priority registration and exclusive entry to all DataGlobal Hub events, conferences, and workshops.

Exclusive Content: A curated selection of premium content unavailable to the public.

Networking Privileges: Invitations to private forums, roundtables, and curated networking sessions with fellow global leaders.

Thought Leadership: Opportunities to be featured in DataGlobal Hub publications and to speak at exclusive events.

Special Discounts: Reduced pricing on all paid services, events, and partner offerings.



A Rigorous and Selective Admission Process

Admission to the Elite Membership is highly selective, modeled after a rigorous assessment framework (MPEA) to ensure an objective evaluation. Candidates must meet a minimum of three out of twelve strict eligibility criteria, which assess professional stature, proven impact, and thought leadership.

Hold a senior leadership position

Invited as a speaker or panelist and spoken at major international conferences or summits in Data, AI, or related industries.

Lead a team of 50 or more employees.

Featured in leading global media outlets.

Have a client base that includes at least five Fortune 500 companies.

Operates in at least three different countries.

Hold prestigious professional certifications that demonstrate advanced expertise, credibility, and commitment to excellence.

Generate a minimum of $1 million in annual revenue.

Possess a distinguished track record of innovation, such as patents, publications in top-tier journals, or significant, measurable impact on the AI industry.

Have received multiple high-profile industry awards recognizing excellence, leadership, or innovation on a global scale.

Served as a judge or evaluator for prestigious competitions, awards, or peer-reviewed platforms, assessing the work of other leaders in the field.

Regularly contribute to global thought leadership through interviews, authored articles, or appearances in top-tier publications and platforms.

The vetting process begins with a nomination by an existing member or a direct invitation from the DataGlobal Hub Membership Committee. Invited candidates then submit a detailed application, which is evaluated across four key dimensions:

Credibility & Authority (30%)

Innovation & Impact (30%)

Values & Alignment (20%)

Public Readiness (20%)

All applications are reviewed by the DataGlobal Hub Membership Committee, composed of esteemed industry professionals and internal leaders, which includes:

Mojeed Abisiga (CEO and Founder of DataGlobal Hub, Chief Data Officer at Strategemist), Top 50 ML & Data Science Expert, Einstein Visa Green Card Recipient, Forbes Technology Council Member

Partha Pritam Deka: Fmr Senior Staff Engineer & Data Science Leader at Intel, Fmr Staff Data Scientist at General Electrics, Ex-Data Engineer at Cisco, Best-Selling Machine Learning Book Author, NeurIPS/ICML Reviewer, Keynote Speaker, CSCMP Innovation Award - AI Solution, Technical Review at Packt Book, Head of AI - GenAI / Agentic AI Architect & Advisor

Alison Cossette: Data Science Strategist, Founder of Partrun Inc, Developer Advocate at Neo4j specializing in Graph Data Science.

Naga Sai Uday Kiran: Information Technology Lead at Clean Earth, 8x Salesforce Certified

Based on a 100-point scoring system, candidates who score between 80-100 points are eligible for immediate admission as an Elite Fellow, while those within the 65–79 range are considered Elite Members, with opportunities for advancement to fellow member based on continued impact and engagement.

A Structured Program for a Premium Community

The membership is supported by a clear Standard Operating Procedure to ensure value and engagement. A dedicated Membership Coordinator manages the program, overseeing a secure member database, a personalized onboarding process, and consistent communication.

The program commits to organizing a minimum of four exclusive events per year for Elite Fellows and maintains a focus on continuous improvement through annual member feedback.

All new members joining will be required to sign a Membership Agreement detailing the terms, conditions, and community bylaws, ensuring a structured and professional environment.

This comprehensive structure ensures that the DataGlobal Hub Elite Membership remains a valuable and prestigious community for the world's leading data and AI professionals.

About DataGlobal Hub

DataGlobal Hub is a leading organization dedicated to advancing the fields of data and artificial intelligence through professional networking, knowledge sharing, and industry events. Our mission is to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital age by providing high-quality educational content and tools. We feature top industry speakers and maintain an extensive global network.

Call to Action

If you meet all the above criteria and you are willing to be part of this distinguished professional network, you can reach out to us via our official email.

