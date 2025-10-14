Coffee with Q's Podcast - Rene Perras Interviews South Florida Medical Pioneer Dr. Barry Burak on Five Decades of Treating Catastrophically Injured Patients

Miami, FL, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discover expert insights into Miami’s traumatic brain injury treatments in this exclusive Coffee with Q interview. Dr. Barry Burak shares recovery tips, new therapy advances, and the realities of TBI care in South Florida.

Dr. Barry Burak, founding member of Affiliated Healthcare Center, recently appeared on Coffee with Q's "Elite Medical and Healthcare Legal Professional" to discuss his nearly 50-year commitment to helping catastrophically injured patients recover and regain their quality of life.

Watch the YouTube Video Interview here:



Rene Perras Interviews South Florida Medical Pioneer Dr. Barry Burak on Five Decades of Treating Catastrophically Injured Patients

https://youtu.be/xg4wACxuiwM?si=EAjAaS4ntDONSpJy

In the interview with legal news reporter Rene Perras, Dr. Burak highlighted the evolution of injury treatment and the comprehensive services now available at Affiliated Healthcare Center – the only facility in Florida offering a complete traumatic brain injury (TBI) treatment program under one roof.

"We can treat it all," Dr. Burak explained. "From advanced diagnostics to rehabilitation, we've created a center where patients can receive complete care without the hassle of traveling to multiple locations."

Groundbreaking Traumatic Brain Injury Diagnosis and Treatment

Affiliated Healthcare Center has pioneered a comprehensive approach to TBI treatment that includes DTI (Diffusion Tensor Imaging) MRI technology – capable of detecting traumatic brain injuries that standard MRIs and CT scans often miss. The facility completes what typically takes weeks at other medical centers in just one to two days, offering DTI imaging, neurological correlation, neuropsychological evaluation, VNG testing, TBI rehabilitation, cognitive therapy, balance testing, and EEG.

"Traumatic brain injuries are often invisible," Dr. Burak noted. "Patients experience brain fog, concentration problems, dizziness, and relationship difficulties, but traditional scans don't show the damage. Our technology changes that."

Advanced Regenerative Medicine Therapies

The center offers platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy.a treatment that has been used by many elite professional athletes that have included basketball players like Dwyane Wade, pro golfer Tiger Woods and the late Kobe Bryant, all have been reported to have used PRP treatments. PRP has been used to help the healing process and in some instances it has been used to avoid surgical interventions, by using the body's own healing mechanisms.

PRP therapy has helped countless patients avoid surgery and lengthy rehabilitation periods.

Following Governor DeSantis's signing of new legislation in July 2024, Affiliated Healthcare Center now also offers stem cell therapy – making Florida the only state in the nation where this advanced treatment is legally available without traveling internationally.

Comprehensive Care Under One Roof

Affiliated Healthcare Center features:

In-house MRI with DTI capabilities (15-18 minute scans vs. standard 30-40 minutes)

Two state-certified surgical suites

Orthopedic specialists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, physiatrists, podiatrists

Neuropsychologists and nurse practitioners

Physical therapists and chiropractors

Pain management services

Advanced therapies including Shockwave, spinal decompression, and ultrasound

"Today's healthcare has become too fragmented and rushed," Dr. Burak said. "Our doctors have time to spend with patients, answer questions, and provide the attention people deserve when they're at the lowest point in their lives."

About Affiliated Healthcare Center

For nearly 50 years, Affiliated Healthcare Center has specialized in treating patients who have suffered catastrophic injuries from car accidents, slip and falls, and other traumatic events. The center works closely with law firms throughout South Florida to provide comprehensive medical documentation and expert testimony while prioritizing patient care and recovery.

About Coffee with Q

Coffee with Q's "Elite Medical and Healthcare Legal Professional" series, hosted by Rene Perras, legal news reporter, features leading experts in medical and legal fields discussing trending topics and innovations in patient care and legal representation.

MEDICAL DISCLAIMER

The information provided in this press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended as a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. The treatments and services described, including PRP therapy, stem cell therapy, and traumatic brain injury treatments, may not be appropriate for all patients. Individual results may vary. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of information contained in this release. The mention of specific treatments or therapies does not constitute an endorsement or recommendation. Patients should consult with qualified healthcare professionals to determine the most appropriate treatment options for their specific medical conditions. Affiliated Healthcare Center and the participants in this interview are not liable for any adverse outcomes that may result from the use of information presented herein.

