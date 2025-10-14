e& and Mavenir unveil AI-powered voice service security and anti-fraud collaboration

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- e& UAE, the telecom arm of global technology group e&, and Mavenir, a leading cloud-native network software provider, today announced a collaboration to deploy a containerized spam, scam and fraud protection solution across e& UAE’s voice network, enhancing protection at scale. Containerized deployment lets e& UAE and Mavenir roll out updates fast, scale capacity on demand and keep services consistent across different environments maintaining the highest level of security standards.

e& UAE is advancing secure, intelligent and future-ready connectivity across the country. Mavenir, known for AI-by-design, cloud-native platforms, brings its award-winning CallShield solution to the partnership.

CallShield is Mavenir’s advanced voice fraud prevention platform that uses AI-powered Threat Detection solutions including call profiling, call sentiment analysis and call patterns validation to detect anomalies and block threats in real time. It applies real-time AI/machine learning to spot and block scams such as robocalls, which are automated unwanted calls, caller ID spoofing, Wangiri or ‘one ring and cut’ missed-call scams that trick people into calling back premium-rate international numbers.

This deployment will enhance the security of e& UAE’s voice core network, help prevent fraud and protect subscribers. It aligns with e& UAE’s broader vision of AI Everything and AI Everywhere, embedding intelligent automation across its infrastructure to deliver smarter, safer, and more responsive services.

Khaled Al Suwaidi, SVP of Core Networks and Platforms at e& UAE, said, “By bringing AI-driven voice security into the heart of our network, we can detect and stop scams in real time, reduce nuisance traffic for customers and protect businesses from the impact of nuisance communication and voice fraud. This is about trust as much as technology. CallShield helps us safeguard our customers, improve call answer rates and keep pace with evolving regulations, while laying the groundwork for a more autonomous network. Together with Mavenir, we will keep expanding these protections across voice and messaging so our customers stay better protected every day.”

Victor Lindberg, VP of Middle East and Africa at Mavenir, added: “We are pleased to collaborate with e& on launching Mavenir’s latest AI-enabled solution, CallShield, which unlocks a new unique business case that enhances customer security and satisfaction. This marks a significant milestone in our shared vision to bring AI-Everywhere in a clear and tangible way. We look forward to continuing this journey with e& through more advanced innovations that are AI-by-design, with Mavenir as a trusted advisor in a long-term strategic partnership.”

This initiative builds on a multi-year strategic technology partnership in 5G Converged Packet Core announced in March 2025 between e& and Mavenir. The selection of CallShield marks the start of a new AI-powered collaboration across multiple layers of the telecoms ecosystem, reinforcing a joint commitment to innovation, security, and customer experience.

About e&

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2023 showing a consolidated net revenue of AED 53.8 billion and a net profit of AED 10.3 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

To learn more about e&, visit eand.com .

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.

To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae

About Mavenir

Mavenir is enabling intelligent, automated, programmable networks through the development of telco-first, cloud-native, AI-by-design software solutions for mobile operators. The company’s deep telco domain expertise has been proven through deployments with 300+ operators globally in over 120 countries, which together serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. Mavenir combines its deep telco experience with the cloud and IT expertise and data science skillsets essential ​to solving real customer challenges. Its proven software solutions are AI by design, delivering the AI-native future and operators’ evolution to TechCos. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

