Digital Check Introduces Next-Generation TellerScan® TS250 UV Ultraviolet Scanner

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TellerScan TS250 UV is the latest in ultraviolet image capture from Digital Check Corp., a high-speed UV cheque scanner that succeeds the company’s best-selling TellerScan TS240 model. The new TS250 UV is available for purchase worldwide through Digital Check’s global reseller network.

Since 2013, Digital Check has offered scanners with an alternative image sensor made for detecting ultraviolet printing on cheques and other payment documents. UV ink is used as a standard security feature for protecting important documents by many financial institutions in international markets. The TS250 will eventually replace the TellerScan TS240, which is projected to be sunset in 2026 after nearly a decade and a half in production.

“Digital Check has a reputation for providing the most reliable, accurate, and trusted UV scanners in the world, at an affordable price point,” said Mike Donovan, the company’s vice president of global sales. “The TS250 UV is a promise to our global customers that they can depend on Digital Check as the secure choice in UV image capture for years to come.”

The TS250 UV includes major new features and updates that make it even more useful in the modern bank branch. Along with up to 120 documents per minute throughput and upgraded 600 dpi color image sensors, it adds ease-of-use enhancements such as a smart status indicator and automated cleaning modes. The TS250 UV also includes a front-feed slot for scanning IDs and similar plastic cards.

The new model is designed for easy integration with existing banking systems and will export UV images in the same formats currently used. As with other Digital Check devices already deployed in more than 110 countries around the world, image output can be adjusted to comply with a variety of legal standards in use regionally or nationally.

“TellerScan is the leading name in UV cheque capture, and we are committed to delivering the modern, streamlined experience that the market demands,” Donovan said. “The TS250 UV will carry the torch of quality and reliability into Digital Check’s next generation of teller hardware.”

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the leading worldwide provider of cheque scanners for the banking industry. Our TellerScan®, CheXpress®, and SmartSource® lines of scanners provide the industry’s most reliable performance with superior MICR and image quality. Through our nextScan, ST Imaging, and Avivatech business units, we provide world-class solutions in microfilm reading and conversion, cash automation, and related software technology. Learn more at www.digitalcheck.com.

CONTACTS: Paul Rupple,

(847) 446-2285 ext. 129

(331) 248-5640 – mobile

prupple@digitalcheck.com





