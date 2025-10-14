Disclosure of transactions in on shares from October 06th to October 10th,2025

Nanterre, October 13th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from October 06th to October 10th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 06th to October 10th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI06/10/2025FR000012548661 339115,183200XPAR
VINCI06/10/2025FR000012548651 764115,018700CEUX
VINCI06/10/2025FR00001254868 491114,780900TQEX
VINCI07/10/2025FR000012548646 528115,049000XPAR
VINCI07/10/2025FR000012548634 090115,031600CEUX
VINCI07/10/2025FR00001254869 093114,911500TQEX
VINCI08/10/2025FR000012548629 357116,809500XPAR
VINCI08/10/2025FR000012548627 102116,842000CEUX
VINCI08/10/2025FR00001254866 385116,988700TQEX
VINCI09/10/2025FR000012548628 791118,353200XPAR
VINCI09/10/2025FR000012548626 443118,349800CEUX
VINCI09/10/2025FR00001254866 604118,321300TQEX
VINCI10/10/2025FR000012548650 502118,491000XPAR
VINCI10/10/2025FR000012548635 378118,329200CEUX
VINCI10/10/2025FR00001254866 608118,680900TQEX
      
  TOTAL428 475116,5266 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

