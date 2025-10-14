Nanterre, October 13th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from October 06th to October 10th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from October 06th to October 10th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 06/10/2025 FR0000125486 61 339 115,183200 XPAR VINCI 06/10/2025 FR0000125486 51 764 115,018700 CEUX VINCI 06/10/2025 FR0000125486 8 491 114,780900 TQEX VINCI 07/10/2025 FR0000125486 46 528 115,049000 XPAR VINCI 07/10/2025 FR0000125486 34 090 115,031600 CEUX VINCI 07/10/2025 FR0000125486 9 093 114,911500 TQEX VINCI 08/10/2025 FR0000125486 29 357 116,809500 XPAR VINCI 08/10/2025 FR0000125486 27 102 116,842000 CEUX VINCI 08/10/2025 FR0000125486 6 385 116,988700 TQEX VINCI 09/10/2025 FR0000125486 28 791 118,353200 XPAR VINCI 09/10/2025 FR0000125486 26 443 118,349800 CEUX VINCI 09/10/2025 FR0000125486 6 604 118,321300 TQEX VINCI 10/10/2025 FR0000125486 50 502 118,491000 XPAR VINCI 10/10/2025 FR0000125486 35 378 118,329200 CEUX VINCI 10/10/2025 FR0000125486 6 608 118,680900 TQEX TOTAL 428 475 116,5266

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

