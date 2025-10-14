Reports a Record Quarterly Production in Q3-2025 of 12,090 Gold Ounces and Provides Operational Highlights

Serabi Gold plc (“Serabi” or the “Company”) (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI, OTCQX:SRBIF), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce the Company’s third quarter production results and operating highlights for FY2025 (all financial amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated).

Q3-2025 OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Record quarterly gold production of 12,090 ounces, a 27% increase from Q3-2024.

A total of 3,875 metres of horizontal development for the quarter, a 17% increase on Q3-2024.

Cash as at 30 September 2025 of $38.8 million, vs $30.4 million as at 30 June 2025, an increase of $8.4 million during the quarter.

Net cash at quarter-end (after interest bearing loans and lease liabilities) of $33.0 million (Q2-2025: $24.6 million).

The Company remains on track to achieve 2025 consolidated production guidance of 44,000 – 47,000 ounces gold.

On 9 September 2025, Serabi provided an update on the 30,000m 2025 brownfield surface drill programme as part of Phase II of the Company’s growth strategy, which is evenly divided between the Palito Complex and Coringa (Link to press release). Key highlights of the programme year-to-date including: Discovery of new orebody at Coringa (Serra South zone) located ~500 meters south of Serra mine Strike extension of the Meio zone trend at Coringa Significant extensions of the Senna orebody to both the north and south at Palito Complex

Highlight intercepts from the 2025 brownfield surface drill programme include: Hole 25-SR-010 - 0.53m @ 151.00 g/t Au from 60.68m (ALS lab @ Serra) Hole 25-SE-004 - 1.36m @ 17.99 g/t Au from 195.50m including 0.33 m 58.40 g/t (ALS lab @ Senna) Hole 25-SE-005 - 0.41m @ 13.95 g/t Au from 40.72m (ALS lab @ Senna) Hole 25-SE-001 - 3.40m @ 6.64 g/t Au from 274.00m including 0.60 m 26.80 g/t (ALS lab @ Senna) Hole 25-SR-005 - 0.79m @ 25.66 g/t Au from 117.70m (ALS lab @ Serra) Hole 25-SR-004 - 0.25m @ 58.80 g/t Au from 233.62m (ALS lab @ Serra) Hole 25-ME-002 - 0.52m @ 18.45 g/t Au from 380.94m (ALS lab @ Meio) Hole 25-PI-003 - 1.00m @ 8.90 g/t Au from 373.00m (ALS lab @ Piaui) Hole 25-AR-001 - 0.30m @ 24.20 g/t Au from 167.90m (ALS lab @ Arantes) Hole 25-SR-022 - 0.25m @ 67.91 g/t Au from 223.92m (Palito lab @ Serra) Hole 25-SR-024 - 0.35m @ 64.17 g/t Au from 192.09m (Palito lab @ Serra) Hole 25-SR-028 - 0.87m @ 137.48 g/t Au from 303.00m including 0.32m @ 322.10 g/t Au (Palito lab @ Serra) Hole 25-GA-009 – 0.31m @ 25.70 g/t Au from 308.94m (ALS lab @ Galena)







Note: All drill results above have been sent to ALS for assay testing. ‘ALS lab’ denotes the results were assayed and test results received from ALS while ‘Palito lab’ denotes assays drill results sent to ALS for testing but test results are not yet received and therefore represent Serabi internal assay results.

On 31 July 2025, The Company published an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate and mineral reserve estimate for its 100% owned Palito Complex, located in Pará State, Brazil, within the Tapajós region. The Technical Report was prepared by NCL Ingeniería y Construcción SpA of Santiago de Chile (Link to press release).





Mike Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, commented:

“We are pleased to report an excellent third quarter, producing 12,090 ounces, by far the best quarter of gold production in Serabi’s history. Year-to-date Q3-2025 gold production of 32,635 ounces is tracking well towards guidance. Development rates remain excellent, with another 3,875m of horizontal development metres recorded.

Gold production increased by 27% vs. Q3-2024, driven by grade improvements at both the Palito Complex and Coringa. A year ago, plant feed grades were averaging 5.43 g/t Au, whereas in YTD Q3-2025, grades are almost 7.0 g/t Au.

At Coringa, the ore sorter has been a game changer, operating for 9 consecutive months with excellent performance. As reported last quarter, we took advantage of favourable economics and have been using the ore sorter to process low grade ore stockpiled since the Coringa mine opened, whilst higher grade run of mine (ROM) has been transported directly to the Palito Complex processing plant. This strategy enabled us to produce more ounces from Coringa this year than originally planned. With this low-grade stockpile now run down, more ROM ore is now passing through the sorter.

Mining activity at Coringa is from two sectors, the Serra and Meio zones. The Serra zone has been the backbone of production for the past 3 years, with Meio now in development with the first stopes starting. Both zones are still shallow, with all activity within 200m from surface. At the Serra zone, we are blessed with excellent ground conditions, and as reported last quarter, the Meio zone’s ground conditions are weaker, mostly due to its proximity to surface and the weathered zone. The first attempts at mechanised mining have proved challenging, however I am pleased to say after numerous trials, increased systematic cable bolting, reduced drilling level spacing and improved blasting technology brought very favourable results. The proximity to surface and rock conditions remains somewhat weathered, but as we deepen, we expect conditions to improve, and the development on lower levels is proving this to be the case.

At the Serra zone, good rock conditions and superb performance of this ore through the ore sorter has allowed us to introduce more mechanised stoping, which although equates to more dilution, can be simply removed by the ore sorter with the net effect being that mechanised mining is safer, reduces mining costs, and speeds up production.

During the quarter, the ramp up of Coringa continued, as we initiated the preparation of the Galena zone, which will be the third portal at Coringa. The Galena zone is expected to contribute significant development ore during 2026.

At the Palito Complex, grade continued to improve as the year-to-date 2025 mined grades of 6.21 g/t Au is a significant improvement from 4.56 g/t Au for the same 9 months of 2024. Much of this improvement has come from stoping the Barrichello zone, along with improved grades from the G3 vein on levels -20m and -85m.

Our brownfield exploration programme continued at pace, with three active drill rigs at the Palito Complex and three at Coringa, as we target 30,000 metres of drilling this year. The standout results have been the discovery of the Serra South zone at Coringa, approximately 500 metres south of the currently producing Serra zone. We have three rigs at Serra South as we anticipate significant resource growth on the Serra orebody. We’ve also successfully extended the Meio zone trend. At the Palito Complex, the main success to date has been the north and south extensions of the Senna zone. These successes indicate we remain on track of obtaining our Phase II growth goal of increasing the current mineral resource inventory to 1.5Moz Au - 2.0Moz Au.



Our cash balance continues to grow, driven by the strong operational performance of our mines. It is with great timing for our cash balance, that the improvement in our gold grades at the Palito Complex and the success of the ore sorter at Coringa has come at a time of unprecedented gold prices. We anticipate further success into the fourth quarter, as our production profile remains on track to meet guidance.”

OPERATIONAL RESULTS

SUMMARY PRODUCTION STATISTICS FOR 2025 AND 2024







Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024 2024 Group Gold production (1)(2) Ounces 10,013 10,532 12,090 32,635 9,007 9,003 9,489 10,022 37,521 Mined ore Tonnes 44,924 52,032 51,625 148,581 56,296 59,564 58,682 50,327 224,869 Gold grade (g/t) 7.09 6.72 7.24 7.01 5.31 5.06 5.48 6.19 5.49 Milled ore Tonnes 48,155 51,246 53,991 153,392 54,521 55,192 54,579 52,363 216,655 Gold grade (g/t) 6.70 6.67 7.18 6.86 5.38 5.31 5.59 6.21 5.62 Horizontal development Metres 3,505 3,850 3,875 11,230 3,131 3,550 3,325 3,129 13,135 Palito Complex Gold production (1)(2) Ounces 4,666 5,607 5,246 15,519 5,135 4,251 3,648 4,369 17,403 Mined ore Tonnes 25,267 29,294 26,352 80,913 36,471 30,488 26,878 23,642 117,479 Gold grade (g/t) 6.15 6.22 6.29 6.22 4.72 4.52 4.34 6.10 4.86 Milled ore Tonnes 24,328 29,885 27,081 81,294 35,861 30,750 27,454 23,719 117,784 Gold grade (g/t) 6.25 6.15 6.25 6.21 4.73 4.56 4.33 6.05 4.86 Horizontal development Metres 1,979 2,004 2,074 6,057 2,153 2,315 1,859 1,948 8,275 Coringa Gold production (1)(2) Ounces 5,347 4,925 6,843 17,115 3,871 4,752 5,841 5,653 20,117 Mined ore Tonnes 19,657 22,738 25,273 67,668 19,825 29,076 31,984 26,685 107,570 Gold grade (g/t) 8.31 7.35 8.23 7.96 6.39 5.62 6.44 6.27 6.17 Milled ore Tonnes 23,827 21,361 26,909 72,097 18,660 24,441 27,125 28,645 98,871 Gold grade (g/t) 7.17 7.39 8.13 7.59 6.61 6.25 6.87 6.34 6.51 Horizontal development Metres 1,526 1,846 1,801 5,173 978 1,235 1,466 1,181 4,860

(1) The table may not sum due to rounding.

(2) Production numbers are subject to change pending final assay analysis from refineries.

Group production for the third quarter was 12,090 ounces. Group ore mined during the quarter was 51,625 tonnes @ 7.24 g/t Au compared to 52,032 tonnes at 6.72 g/t Au for the second quarter of 2025. The Palito Complex process plant treated 53,991 tonnes @ 7.18 g/t Au compared to 51,246 tonnes at 6.67 g/t Au for Q2-2025.

A total of 3,875 metres of horizontal development has been completed for the quarter of which 2,016 metres was ore development. The balance was the ramp, crosscuts and stope preparation development.

The Coringa Mine continues to perform well. On the Serra zone, production was focused on the levels of 260m, 225m, 195m, and 158m, with development on levels 158m, 143m and 125m. The newly intersected Meio zone is in development with levels 356m, 336m and 318m advanced and stoping ongoing on levels 356m and 336m.

The Palito Complex production and development is varied, with production from the Barrichello and G3 zones. Development is ongoing on the Senna, Piquet, G3 and Ramo Senna zones, ranging from upper levels 167m down to -210m level on G3.

FINANCE UPDATE

Cash balances at the end of September 2025 were $38.8 million, in comparison to the cash balances at the end of December 2024 of $22.2 million. On 6 January 2025 the Company fully repaid its $5.0 million unsecured loan arrangement with Itau Bank in Brazil which carried an interest coupon of 8.47%. On 22 January 2025, the Group secured a new $5.0 million loan from Banco Santander. The Banco Santander loan is repayable as a bullet payment on 21 January 2026 and carries an interest coupon of 6.16%. The Company had a net cash balance at the end of Q3-2025 (after interest bearing loans and lease liabilities) of $33.0 million (31 December 2024: net cash $16.2 million).

FY2025 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

The Company remains on track to achieve 2025 consolidated production guidance of 44,000 – 47,000 ounces gold.

Attachment