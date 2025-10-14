Mureka Unveils Music Agent Studio and Enhanced API Capabilities, Bringing Professional Music Creation to Everyone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mureka, a global leader in AI music creation, announced the launch of Music Agent Studio alongside significant API enhancements, making professional music creation accessible to everyone. The dual release introduces six specialized music agents designed for distinct creative scenarios, plus a new Describe Song API that brings comprehensive audio analysis capabilities to developers and businesses worldwide.

Music Agent Studio: Your Personal Production Team

Music Agent Studio reimagines the music creation experience by functioning as an intelligent, always-available production studio equipped with specialized producers—but designed for anyone to use, regardless of musical background. Users simply share a thought, mood, or story, and the system handles everything: understanding context, generating lyrics that capture the moment, refining musical arrangements and style, and intelligently leveraging Mureka's existing features such as vocal synthesis and reference track integration. From responding to cultural trends to creating personal gifts or simply capturing fleeting feelings, Music Agent Studio enables complete song creation in seconds.





Mureka Agent Studio

The initial release introduces six dedicated agents, each crafted for a distinct form of musical expression: Buzz Tracks, Tarot Tunes, Diss Tracks, Gift a Song, Spicy Song, and Make Album.

Buzz Tracks captures news and internet trends in real time, transforming viral moments and cultural phenomena into engaging musical content. Tarot Tunes offers a unique interactive approach where users can ask a question and receive a song as their answer, providing musical guidance like drawing a tarot card. For those looking to express rivalry or conflict, Diss Tracks transforms tensions into sharp, playful diss songs with clever wordplay and attitude. On the more personal side, Gift a Song creates deeply personal and meaningful songs as thoughtful gifts for loved ones, while Spicy Song crafts bold, intimate tracks, perfect for playful exchanges or expressing affection between partners. Finally, Make Album expands the creative scope beyond single tracks, enabling users to generate complete albums around any theme, concept, or narrative arc—offering a comprehensive musical journey rather than just individual songs.





Gift A Song

Music Agent Studio reflects Mureka's vision of AI as a creative partner rather than a complex tool. The agents handle technical processes like songwriting, arrangement, and production, allowing users to focus purely on expressing their ideas, feelings, or stories.

Mureka API: Powerful New Analysis Capabilities

Alongside Music Agent Studio, Mureka is introducing Describe Song, a groundbreaking new feature in the Mureka API that transforms how developers and businesses interact with audio content.

Describe Song enables users to upload any track and instantly receive comprehensive analysis including detailed instrument identification and layering, genre classification and style tagging, rich descriptive summaries of musical characteristics, and sonic texture and production quality assessment.





'Describe Song' API

This API feature proves for multiple use cases. Music discovery platforms can enhance recommendation engines with detailed audio fingerprinting. Content organizations can automatically categorize and tag large music libraries. Creative professionals gain deep insights into reference tracks they admire for inspiration. Educational applications can help students and learners understand musical composition and production techniques.

The Describe Song API continues Mureka's commitment to providing developers and businesses with enterprise-grade tools that seamlessly integrate AI music capabilities into diverse applications and workflows.

Comprehensive Platform for Every Creator

Mureka now spans an impressive range of consumer features including text-to-music generation, lyric-based composition, reference-based creation using audio or style inputs, melody extension and song structure customization, voice cloning across 10+ languages, and agent-driven scenario creation. For enterprise clients, the platform offers comprehensive API integration, custom model fine-tuning, audio analysis and description tools, scalable infrastructure for high-volume requests, and full commercial licensing rights. These capabilities are accessible through both consumer-facing applications and developer APIs, serving creators and businesses at every scale.

About Mureka

Mureka is a global leader in artificial intelligence-powered music creation, developing cutting-edge technology that democratizes music production for creators worldwide. The company's innovative platform combines advanced machine learning with intuitive user experiences, serving nearly 10 million users across multiple continents. Through continuous innovation and industry-leading model development, Mureka is transforming how music is created, experienced, and shared in the digital age.

For more information about Mureka, Music Agent Studio, and the enhanced API capabilities, visit mureka.ai and platform.mureka.ai

Media Contact:

Lois Yang, bd@mureka.ai