



SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where generative AI is fueling an explosion of digital content, the question of how to give these creations true economic value has become central to the industry’s evolution. CodexField is addressing this challenge at its core—building a Web3-native infrastructure that enables content, models, and algorithms to be verified, measured, and monetized on-chain. Through a protocol-driven framework, CodexField transforms every piece of code, corpus, prompt, or model into a traceable and tradable digital asset, laying the foundation for a new content-based value system.

The core of this system is the transformation of content production and use into verifiable economic behaviors. Through standardized data encapsulation and authorization structures, CodexField gives content an on-chain identity. Then, through automated measurement and profit-sharing mechanisms, it enables creators, developers, and institutions to receive rewards according to their contributions. Built around this logic, the project has launched ecosystem components like Gitd, Marketplace, and Model Fabric, forming a complete path from rights confirmation and authorization to revenue distribution, making content assetization more than just a concept.

At the intersection of AI and Web3, CodexField is using its systematic approach of "content as asset" to build the value foundation for the next stage of the intelligent economy. It responds to the needs for rights confirmation and profit-sharing in the digital age, while also endowing content creation for the first time with measurable, accumulable financial attributes. CodexField has now become one of the most structurally representative projects in the content assetization track.

Multidimensional Signals of Rising Popularity

While the broader Web3 industry trends towards rational construction, CodexField's market popularity continues to climb, making it one of the few projects breaking through in capital, traffic, and the application layer simultaneously.

According to the latest "Hot Index" list released by the globally authoritative data platform RootData, CodexField currently ranks first in global project popularity. This list is widely regarded as a "weather vane" for the Web3 industry. Its index is calculated comprehensively based on search frequency, page visits, social media dissemination, institutional search behavior, and on-chain interaction data, truly reflecting structural changes in market attention. The RootData platform has cumulatively listed over 16,000 projects, 10,000 investment institutions, and 8,800 funding rounds, processing an average of 4.2 million search requests monthly and serving over 2 million Web3 users. Topping such a vast sample system indicates that CodexField's ecosystem popularity, user growth, and capital interest are forming a synergistic force.

This upward trend is not only reflected in the list data but also in multidimensional market movements and ecosystem signals.

Globally, CodexField has established strategic partnerships with Gate Web3 Wallet and KuCoin Web3 Wallet, creating a two-way synergy of "RWA Infrastructure × Traffic Inlet." The former provides CodexField with a user traffic inlet numbering in the tens of millions, while the latter complements the wallet's asset value functions through its PoA architecture, constructing a new paradigm of "infrastructure integrated with trading inlets." The endorsement from these two major exchange ecosystems allows CodexField to reach a user base exceeding 70 million, and has initiated large-scale airdrop and incentive activities, making it one of the core discussion topics in recent Web3 communities.



Meanwhile, CodexField's growth data at the ecosystem operation level is equally impressive.

The on-chain PoA module has been successfully launched, achieving full implementation of the content assetization and invocation system; the user base has surpassed 700,000, with weekly on-chain content asset transaction volumes exceeding 1 million. The number of repository creations and commits for the ecosystem toolchain Gitd continues to hit new highs, demonstrating genuine developer ecosystem engagement. On the social front, discussion volume for CodexField on platforms like X (Twitter) and Telegram has increased by over 200% month-on-month, and its "content as asset" narrative has been highlighted by multiple top YouTube influencers, covering major crypto markets like Turkey, Europe & America, Japan, and South Korea.

Attention at the capital level is also heating up simultaneously. CodexField previously won first prize in the BNB Chain Hackathon and was successfully selected for the MVB accelerator program, gaining favor from several investment institutions. Recent monthly research reports from multiple investment firms have listed CodexField as "Key Content Financial Infrastructure to Track in H2 2025," assigning it a market valuation range of approximately $3-5 billion, noting that its technological maturity and user scale are approaching the listing standards of mainstream CEXs.

It is worth noting that this series of growth metrics is built upon genuine ecosystem activity and industrial logic. The combination of content rights confirmation, algorithm assetization, and revenue sharing is becoming a new value depression at the intersection of AI and Web3. CodexField's model not only gives content measurable and clearable characteristics but also solves the performance and trust challenges of putting content on-chain through its PoA consensus mechanism.

From topping charts to global partnerships, from breaking through community circles to institutional tracking, CodexField's popularity is spreading through multidimensional resonance. While the narrative of content financialization is still in its early stages, what it represents is a structural change that the market is pricing in ahead of time.

The Logic Behind the Hype

CodexField's rapid rise to prominence is an inevitable outcome of multiple converging trends. It reflects both the maturation of the content financialization narrative and validates the structural resonance of underlying technology and capital logic.

From an industrial logic perspective, CodexField represents a new stage of "content as asset." In the wave of AI and Web3 convergence, content, algorithms, and models are becoming confirmable, tradable production factors. This trend echoes traditional RWA; while RWA brings real-world assets on-chain, CodexField pushes digital content and intelligent models towards institutionalized rights confirmation. Together, they build a dual-track structure of "physical assets on-chain + digital asset financialization," laying the foundation for the next stage of the decentralized content economy.

From a technological logic perspective, CodexField's PoA consensus and content receipt system create a genuine application closed loop. By recording every content invocation and revenue distribution on-chain, it enables the contributions of creators, developers, and node participants to be measured and settled in real-time. Such a mechanism not only endows content financial attributes but also gives the protocol itself sustainable economic driving force. The core advantage of PoA lies in replacing pure computational power competition with "usability and service quality," forming a network structure that is both efficient and governable.

From a capital logic perspective, CodexField falls into the category of "protocol-type foundation" targets pursued by the market. As the cycle returns to rationality, capital and partners are shifting from short-term applications to projects with underlying architectural significance. CodexField's narrative is built on a long-term, valid economic foundation: rights confirmation, invocation, profit-sharing, and settlement. Precisely because of this, it is regarded as a scarce specimen of "AI Content Financial Infrastructure," capable of carrying ecosystem traffic while also possessing potential for institutional-grade applications.

From a long-term perspective, CodexField's potential value will continue to amplify with the expansion of AI content production capacity. When model invocation, algorithm authorization, and content transactions become common practices, the market will need a verifiable, clearable underlying system. CodexField provides an institutionalized solution precisely in this direction, serving as both the "settlement layer" for the content economy and the "value recording layer" for the intelligent society.

Behind the hype lies the realization of trends. CodexField is using technology and consensus to reshape the value boundaries of digital creation, also opening up new imaginative space for the future of the Web3 content economy.

