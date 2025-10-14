Ho Chi Minh City Promoted Tourism in America, Targeting High-Quality Tourists

LAS VEGAS and LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism led the Roadshow Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism in the United States in 2025 from October 4–12, 2025, with flagship activities in Las Vegas and Los Angeles designed to strengthen B2B partnerships and attract high-value MICE and business travelers to Vietnam’s leading gateway city.

Taking place from October 4th to 12th, 2025, in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, United States the roadshow featured two key events: A Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City pavilion at IMEX America 2025 (October 7–9, Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas) and hosting a Roadshow introducing Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City tourism in Los Angeles on 10 October 2025. Timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of U.S.–Vietnam diplomatic relations (1995–2025), the roadshow underlined Ho Chi Minh City’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in tourism, investment, culture, and trade.

By exhibiting at IMEX America 2025, the Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Pavilion connected directly with qualified buyers, including association executives, corporate meeting planners, incentive houses, professional congress organizers and association management companies, destination management companies, and other intermediaries across North America and beyond. The pavilion presented the city’s full spectrum of MICE capabilities and bleisure offerings, highlighted competitive value, venue diversity, professional services, and seamless connectivity. The initiative was designed to catalyze new destination partnerships and investment discussions while benchmarking global best practices in destination marketing, event design, sustainability, digital transformation, and AI-enabled operations.

At IMEX America, Ho Chi Minh City presented a booth of approximately 800 square feet (about 74.3 square meters) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The space reflected a distinctive Vietnamese identity while showcasing priority products such as MICE, luxury travel, culture and heritage experiences, culinary discovery, and curated bleisure extensions. Leading suppliers and strategic partners of the city’s tourism industry participated alongside Vietnam Airlines, reflecting coordinated promotion across government, the private sector, and air connectivity. The delegation conducted prescheduled B2B appointments, unveil new products, and deployed refreshed English-language collateral, including materials for ITE HCMC 2026, a new destination handbook, a postcard series, and awareness for visithcmc.vn. An in-booth cultural activation featuring a To He artist will further enhanced engagement with buyers.





Vietnam - Ho Chi Minh City Booth at IMEX America 2025

By exhibiting in IMEX America 2025, the Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Pavillion promoted, connected, and attracted international MICE organisers and business travellers, as well as facilitate learning from global tourism management and business experiences. These activities elevated Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism position on the world map. The year 2025 also marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the United States (1995–2025), so the program played a significant role in fostering bilateral cooperation, not only in tourism but also in expanding economic, cultural, and investment sectors between the two countries.

Ho Chi Minh City's tourism sector affirms its position and brand as an expanded destination by participating in IMEX America 2025

IMEX America is one of the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions) fairs, attracting a large number of event organizers, associations, travel agencies, and global promotion agencies. Therefore, participating in IMEX America 2025 is a strategic move in the new integration phase following the merger with Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau. This will help Ho Chi Minh City affirm its position and brand as a leading MICE destination in Southeast Asia, while also positioning the city as an international gateway of Vietnam with its new megacity image.

Airline and buyer outreach included meetings with U.S. representatives of EVA Air, China Airlines, and Starlux, as well as with buyer teams from major corporations such as IHG, Wynn Resorts, Global DMC Partners, Caesars Entertainment, and HelmsBriscoe in the United States. The delegation identified and invited qualified international buyers for ITE HCMC 2026 and other national events, expanding the global network of trade partners and increasing the city’s visibility among decision-makers. In parallel, Ho Chi Minh City delegates attended education sessions, forums, and side events at IMEX America to gather insight on global trends—sustainability, digital transformation, AI in events, and the growth of bleisure—so as to inform destination strategy and raise service standards for hallmark Vietnamese events, including the International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City (ITE HCMC), the River Festival, and Tourism Week.

On October 10, 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism hosted a focused B2B roadshow in Los Angeles to engage with EVA Air, China Airlines, Starlux Airlines, California-based travel companies and MICE intermediaries. The event convened organizations such as AMA Waterways, Ritz Tours, WJ Global Inc., and Uniworld River Cruises for market needs assessments, product development conversations, partnership discussions, and cooperative marketing opportunities. The workshop also served as a platform to recruit U.S. hosted buyers for ITE HCMC 2026 and to broaden participation in future Vietnam events, thereby deepening commercial linkages and accelerating growth in the high-yield meetings and incentives segment.

The United States remained one of the world’s most significant outbound and high-spending source markets for international travel. By targeting decision-makers and intermediaries across the U.S. business events ecosystem, Ho Chi Minh City aimed to attract longer-stay, higher-spend segments—particularly meetings and incentives programs and business travelers who combined work with leisure, trade, and investment. This focus aligned with the city’s strategic objective of strengthening its position as Southeast Asia’s leading MICE hub and as an international gateway for Vietnam’s business events and premium travel sectors.

“The U.S. is a priority market in our international promotion strategy. This roadshow marks a renewed phase of cooperation with the MICE and premium travel community, presenting Ho Chi Minh City’s metropolitan strengths—dynamic finance and services, advanced industry, and diverse coastal and riverine ecosystems,” said Ms. Nguyen Minh Bao Ngoc, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center. “By exhibiting at IMEX America and engaging partners in California, we aim to forge strategic B2B relationships, elevate service standards, and accelerate our journey to become a leading business events megacity in the region.”

IMEX America, organized annually by the IMEX Group, is one of the world’s largest marketplaces for incentives, meetings, and exhibitions. The 2024 edition welcomed more than 3,500 exhibitors from over 150 countries, more than 5,800 buyers, and over 16,000 trade visitors spanning destinations, airlines, hotels and resorts, attractions, destination management companies, and venues. In 2025, the show will again provide a high-impact platform for Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City to engage global decision-makers and grow market share in the United States.

Contact Information:

Ms. Pham Thi Phuong Linh

Deputy Head of Overseas Promotion Division, Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Promotion Center

Mobile: (+84) 903.252.364 | Email: ptplinh.sdl@tphcm.gov.vn

