Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair to be Held in Northwest China's Yangling to Promote Agri-Tech Cooperation

YANGLING, China, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 32nd China Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair, themed "New Quality Productive Forces for a New Agricultural Future," will take place in China's agricultural sci-tech hub Yangling, Shaanxi Province, from October 25 to 29.

This year's event is expected to draw participants from over 50 countries and international organizations, with a total exhibition area of 140,000 square meters. It will host conferences, forums, exhibitions, and trade exchanges to deepen practical agricultural cooperation with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members and Belt and Road countries.

Combining offline and online events, on-site and off-site activities, and domestic and international efforts, the fair will showcase cutting-edge achievements in agricultural new quality productive forces by global research institutions and enterprises. Key areas include core germplasm, critical farm machinery, agricultural water-saving tech, smart agriculture, and digital agriculture.

Launched in 1994, the fair has run 31 sessions, becoming one of China's largest and most influential comprehensive agricultural tech expos. It serves as a vital platform for countries to showcase agricultural progress, promote tech transfer, and boost open cooperation. To date, it has hosted over 500 international exchange activities and attracted nearly 2,000 overseas agri-related enterprises.

A turning point came in 2019, when the SCO Demonstration Base for Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training was established in Yangling, infusing new momentum into the fair and making it a key platform for SCO agricultural cooperation.

At the 31st fair in 2024, all 26 SCO member countries set up national pavilions at the SCO agricultural thematic exhibition. Exhibits included Pakistani handicrafts, Belarusian chocolates, Tajik beverages, and Egyptian hand-painted art -- many making their debut in China.

"We hope our products can enter the Chinese market through this fair," said Pakistani exhibitor Muhammad Amir.

This year's fair will coincide with the SCO Agricultural Expo, featuring zones for comprehensive displays, overseas products, and tech training.

Parallel events will include the 2025 SCO roundtable on modern agriculture, workshops on agricultural development and poverty alleviation, the launch of SCO ecological origin standards, and agricultural product supply-demand matchmaking sessions. These initiatives will strengthen SCO agricultural cooperation and help enterprises expand globally for mutual benefit.

With the development of the Belt and Road Initiative, China Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair has become a bridge linking Chinese agriculture to the world. This flagship event now stands as a new highland for global agricultural tech exchange and an accelerator for international agricultural cooperation.

Source: The 32nd China Yangling Agricultural Hi-Tech Fair