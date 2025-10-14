Christian Angermayer’s Apeiron Invests in Invyted to Lead Global Influencer Tech Revolution

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invyted Ltd, the fast-rising British tech platform reshaping how brands connect with influencers, has secured investment from Christian Angermayer’s Apeiron Investment Group at a $25 million valuation.

The deal comes as Invyted launches in New York City and gears up for a nationwide U.S. rollout, positioning the company at the forefront of the global influencer economy. Founded by 25 year old Asti Wagner, recently named Entrepreneur of the Year, Invyted has already built a network of 6,000+ influencers with a combined reach of 720+ million, making it one of the most powerful and scalable influencer-brand platforms worldwide.

Invyted’s NYC debut includes collaborations with iconic establishments such as Serendipity3, John’s Pizzeria of Times Square, 54 Below, Hawksmoor NYC, and Vin Sur Vingt, early partnerships that underscore the platform’s ability to integrate seamlessly across diverse industries and cultural landmarks.

“Invyted is one of the most exciting early-stage companies I’ve seen in a long time… Asti Wagner is building something truly unique that sits at the intersection of tech, community, and culture,” said Christian Angermayer, founder of Apeiron Investment Group. “We’re thrilled to be backing her and the Invyted team as they scale globally.”

The platform, which has already gained significant traction in London and across the UK, is designed to make influencer marketing seamless, scalable, and results-driven. Through Invyted, brands can connect with vetted influencers in just a few clicks, generating authentic content and measurable exposure at scale.

“Christian’s backing means a great deal to us not just the capital, but his belief in what we’re building,” said Asti Wagner, CEO and Founder of Invyted. “We’ve proven Invyted works in the UK, and now we’re ready to take it to the U.S. and beyond. This is about creating the most effective and accessible way for brands to collaborate with real influencers globally.”

Invyted has already attracted high-profile supporters, including Justin King CBE (former CEO of Sainsbury’s), John Vincent (co-founder of LEON Restaurants), and Julian Ross (founder of Wireless Social). Their involvement reinforces the platform’s credibility as a breakout brand in the marketing-tech space.

The new funding will be used to accelerate U.S. expansion and further enhance Invyted’s software platform, ensuring it remains the go-to solution for businesses seeking scalable, authentic influencer collaborations.

About Invyted

Invyted is a fast-growing influencer marketing platform that empowers brands to collaborate with high-quality content creators in just a few taps. Built for scale, speed, and authenticity, Invyted is redefining how brands and influencers work together.

About Apeiron Investment Group

Apeiron is the family office and private investment firm of entrepreneur and investor Christian Angermayer. Apeiron focuses on backing bold founders across biotech, fintech, deep tech, and frontier markets.

Press Contact:

press@invyted.com