Chile Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Key Locations, Existing and Upcoming Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Future Additions, Retail and Wholesale Pricing

Most of Chile’s upcoming rack capacity is concentrated in Santiago and Huechuraba, reflecting strong regional demand for digital infrastructure. Major operators in the market include ODATA, EdgeConneX, Ascenty (Digital Realty), and SONDA.
The country’s upcoming data center capacity is estimated to reach around 330 MW at full build, supported by approximately $1 billion in planned investments by 2030. Additionally, Scala Data Centers is expanding its footprint with multiple new developments across Chacabuco and Santiago.
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed Analysis of 38 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 09 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco, Valparaiso.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (38 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major operators/investors covered in this Chile data center market database
- Amazon Web Services
- Anacondaweb
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Cirion Technologies
- Claro
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Grupo Gtd
- HostName
- Huawei Technologies
- InterNexa
- IPXON Networks
- Netglobalis
- NextStream (Nabiax)
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- PowerHost
- S&A Consultores Asociados
- Scala Data Centers
- SONDA
- WireNet
