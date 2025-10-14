Chile Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Key Locations, Existing and Upcoming Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Future Additions, Retail and Wholesale Pricing

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most of Chile’s upcoming rack capacity is concentrated in Santiago and Huechuraba, reflecting strong regional demand for digital infrastructure. Major operators in the market include ODATA, EdgeConneX, Ascenty (Digital Realty), and SONDA.

The country’s upcoming data center capacity is estimated to reach around 330 MW at full build, supported by approximately $1 billion in planned investments by 2030. Additionally, Scala Data Centers is expanding its footprint with multiple new developments across Chacabuco and Santiago.

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 38 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 09 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Chacabuco, Colina, Comuna Valparaiso, Paine, Puerto Montt, Santiago, Temuco, Valparaiso.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (38 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (San Martin DC or Pantogonia DC.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (9 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major operators/investors covered in this Chile data center market database

Amazon Web Services

Anacondaweb

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Cirion Technologies

Claro

EdgeConneX

Equinix

Google

Grupo Gtd

HostName

Huawei Technologies

InterNexa

IPXON Networks

Netglobalis

NextStream (Nabiax)

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

PowerHost

S&A Consultores Asociados

Scala Data Centers

SONDA

WireNet

