Nigeria Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 20 Existing Data Centers, 14 Upcoming Data Centers, and 16 Major Operators/Investors

Discover comprehensive insights into the Nigeria data center market with our detailed Excel database product. Analyze 20 existing and 14 upcoming colocation data centers across key locations including Abuja, Ikeja, and Lagos. Explore white-floor space metrics, IT load capacities, and future growth projections up to 2029. Lagos leads market expansion, with new capacity expected to quadruple, supported by over $2 billion in investments from major operators like Equinix and regional leaders. Ideal for REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers, this database is essential for industry stakeholders looking to thrive in Nigeria's dynamic data center landscape.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Lagos dominates the upcoming data center market in Nigeria, contributing over 85% of the total planned power capacity. Beyond Lagos, limited expansion is expected in Benue.

Nearly 150 MW of new capacity is expected to come online by the end of 2025. Nigeria's existing data center capacity stands at approximately 86 MW, while the upcoming capacity is projected to exceed 320 MW, reflecting almost a 4x expansion.

More than $2 billion in investments is anticipated to flow into Nigeria's data center sector by 2027, with global operators (Equinix, Digital Realty) and regional leaders (OADC, Kasi, 21st Century) driving growth.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Nigeria data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 20 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Abuja, Ikeja, Lagos.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Existing Data Centers (20 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Lekki II or LGS1.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This Nigeria Data Center Market Database

  • 21 Century Technologies
  • Airtel Africa
  • Africa Data Centres
  • Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
  • CWG PLC
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • Excelsimo Networks
  • ipNX
  • Kasi Cloud
  • Medallion Communications
  • MTN
  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
  • Rack Centre
  • UniCloud Africa & BDIC

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufi37w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
