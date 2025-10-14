South Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 55 Existing Data Centers, 6 Upcoming Data Centers, and 14 Major Operators/Investors

Explore the comprehensive South Africa data center market database, offering in-depth analysis of 55 existing and 6 upcoming colocation data centers across major cities like Johannesburg and Cape Town. Key highlights include current and future IT load capacities, extensive white-floor space information, and retail/wholesale colocation pricing. Johannesburg leads with 70% of planned power capacity, and a $2 billion investment in new data centers is projected by 2026. Essential details on facilities, including market snapshots, operator names, and investment insights, are tailored for REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Johannesburg dominates the upcoming data center market in South Africa with almost 70% of the total planned power capacity.

The existing data center capacity in South Africa stands at around 355 MW, while the upcoming capacity is expected to be around 185 MW, marking a strong expansion pipeline. Almost 150 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

More than $2 billion in new investments is projected to flow into upcoming data centers in South Africa by 2026.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the South Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 55 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Centurion, Durban, East London, Emalahleni, George, Gqeberha, Grabouw, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Klein Brak Rivier, Klerksdorp, Knysna, Middleburg, Midrand, Mount Edgecombe, Nelspruit, New Germany, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Plettenberg Bay, Polokwane, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, Rustenburg, Sedgefield, Somerset West / Paarl.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (55 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (JB2 or JHB1.)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (6 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This South Africa Data Center Market Database

  • Africa Data Centres
  • Business Connexion
  • CipherWave
  • Digital Parks Africa
  • Equinix
  • Internet Solutions ZA
  • MTN
  • NTT & Dimesnsion Data
  • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
  • Paratus
  • Teraco (Digital Realty)
  • Vantage Data Centers
  • Vodacom Business

