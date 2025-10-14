Brazil Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Insights Into 82 Existing and 34 Upcoming Data Centers, and 37 Major Operators/Investors

Explore the comprehensive Brazil data center market analysis with detailed insights into 82 existing and 34 upcoming data centers across cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Covering over 4 million sq. ft of current space, capacity is set to double with 10.7 million sq. ft under development and future capacity reaching 1400 MW by 2029. Key players like Ascenty and Equinix lead the landscape. Discover in-depth data on colocation pricing, power capacity, and development investments. Ideal for REITs, infrastructure providers, and consultants, this essential database is your key to navigating Brazil's booming data center market.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major hubs for new developments include Sao Paulo, Paulinia, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, and Porto Alegre. Around 10.7 million sq. ft of new data center space is currently under development. Existing data center capacity in Brazil stands around 700 MW, spread across 4 million sq. ft plus of developed space.

Ascenty (Digital Realty), Scala Data Centers, Equinix and ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Brazil. Upcoming data center capacity has now exceeded 1400 MW, which is almost 2 times the current operational capacity.

Key Market Highlights

This database (Excel) product covers the Brazil data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 82 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 34 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Brasillia, Ceara, Minas Gerais, Paraiba, Parana, Pernambuco, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Sao Paulo.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (82 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (SP1 or Hortolandia 1)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (34 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/investors Covered in This Brazil Data Center Market Database

  • 247 Data Centers
  • ASAP Telecom
  • Ada Infrastructure
  • Adentro
  • Angola Cables
  • Ascenty (Digital Realty)
  • Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)
  • Ava Telecom
  • Casa dos Ventos (TikTok)
  • Cirion Technologies
  • CloudHQ
  • DialHost
  • Elea Data Centers
  • Equinix
  • EVEO
  • GlobeNet
  • HostDime
  • Locaweb
  • Megatelecom
  • Neogrid (TecPar)
  • NextStream (Nabiax)
  • Novvacore
  • ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
  • OneX Data Center
  • Prumo Logistica
  • Quantico Data Center
  • Quantico Data Center
  • Scala Data Centers
  • SBA Communications (Matrix)
  • Soluti
  • Sonda (Ativas)
  • Supernova and Mapa Investimentos
  • Surfix Data Center
  • Takoda Data Centers
  • Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)
  • Unifique
  • Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)

