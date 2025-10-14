UAE Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 37 Existing Data Centers, 20 Upcoming Data Centers, and 16 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Abu Dhabi dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 45% of the planned capacity.

By the end of 2025, nearly 250 MW of new capacity is expected to go live. The existing data center capacity in the UAE stands at approximately 414 MW, while the upcoming capacity is projected to exceed 1.4 GW, representing more than a 3x growth.

More than $10 billion in new investments is expected to flow into the UAE's data center sector by 2027, boosted significantly by 4.5 million sq. ft.

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (20 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This UAE Data Center Market Database

Datacenter Vaults

Du

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Group 42

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat

Khazna Data Centers

Morohub

PacificControls

Pure Data Centers

Quantum Switch

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7ncts

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.