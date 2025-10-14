UAE Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 37 Existing Data Centers, 20 Upcoming Data Centers, and 16 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Abu Dhabi dominates the upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 45% of the planned capacity.
By the end of 2025, nearly 250 MW of new capacity is expected to go live. The existing data center capacity in the UAE stands at approximately 414 MW, while the upcoming capacity is projected to exceed 1.4 GW, representing more than a 3x growth.
More than $10 billion in new investments is expected to flow into the UAE's data center sector by 2027, boosted significantly by 4.5 million sq. ft.
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 20 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain and Fujairah.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Jebel Ali Data Center or DX1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (20 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This UAE Data Center Market Database
- Datacenter Vaults
- Du
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- eHosting DataFort
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Group 42
- Gulf Data Hub
- Injazat
- Khazna Data Centers
- Morohub
- PacificControls
- Pure Data Centers
- Quantum Switch
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7ncts
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.