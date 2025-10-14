Switzerland Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 62 Existing Data Centers, 4 Upcoming Data Centers, and 30 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switzerland Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

STACK Infrastructure, Digital Realty, and Green Datacenter are the top players in both existing and upcoming markets. Green Datacenter, STACK Infrastructure, Vantage DC and Digital Realty are some of the leading data center operators in the country. Green Datacenter and STACK Infrastructure are adding high-density, large-scale facilities, showing strong investment.

The existing IT power capacity is around 300 MW, while the upcoming capacity is about 85 MW. Most new data centers are planned around Zurich, showing a strong regional focus. The existing rack capacity is over 4 times larger than the upcoming capacity, showing that the market is still growing steadily.



Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 62 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Le Noirmont, Basel, Bern, Biel, Crissier, Gais, Geneva, Lausanne,Lucerne, Lupfig, Manno, Melano, Montreux, Morbio Inferiore, Satigny, Winterthur, Zug, Zurich.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (62 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Switzerland Data Center Market Database

Alpine DC

AtlasEdge

Bancadati SA

BrainServe

CDROM

CKW

ColoBale

Data11

DataCenter Winterthur

DATAWIRE

Digital Realty

Equinix

GIB-Solutions

Green Datacenter

Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)

HiHo

hosttech

INFOMANIAK

IWB

Lumen Technologies

Moresi

NorthC

NTS Workspace

nLighten

NTT DATA

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

STACK Infrastructure

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom

Vantage Data Centers

