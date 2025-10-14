Turkey Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report/Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 32 Existing Data Centers, 5 Upcoming Data Centers, and 30 Major Operators/Investors

Explore the comprehensive Turkey Data Center Market portfolio with our detailed Excel database. Analyze 32 existing and 5 upcoming data centers across key locations: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir, and Tekirdağ. Key insights include upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2025, and future capacity expansions from 2025-2029. Gain valuable data on retail and wholesale colocation pricing. Discover Ankara's dominance in power capacity growth, Istanbul’s pivotal role in the market, and Izmir's emerging potential. Industries like REITs, construction, and corporate agencies benefit from this robust analysis.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ankara dominates the upcoming data center market in Turkey, accounting for nearly 60% of the planned power capacity. Istanbul remains a critical hub with expansions from Equinix and EdgeConneX, while Izmir is emerging as a secondary market with the Damac Digital-Vodafone Turkey joint project.

The existing data center capacity in Turkey is approximately 160 MW, while the upcoming capacity is projected to exceed 210 MW, marking a growth of over 30%. More than $2 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Turkey by 2026, with significant contributions from Khazna, Trendyol, and TurkSat.

Key Market Highlights

  • Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag.
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Turkey Data Center Market Database

  • Alastyr Telecommunication
  • Borsa Istanbul
  • Cizgi Telekom
  • Comnet Data Center
  • Compass Data Centre
  • Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
  • Datema Bilisim
  • DGN Teknoloji
  • EdgeConneX
  • Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
  • Equinix
  • GarantiServer
  • Isttelkom
  • Koc Sistem
  • Marka
  • Netdirekt
  • Netinternet
  • NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
  • PenDC
  • PlusLayer
  • Radore Hosting
  • SadeceHosting (Sh)
  • SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
  • Telecom Italia Sparkle
  • Telehouse
  • Turk Telekom
  • Turkcell
  • VeriTeknik
  • Vital Technology
  • Vodafone

