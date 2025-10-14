Turkey Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report/Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 32 Existing Data Centers, 5 Upcoming Data Centers, and 30 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ankara dominates the upcoming data center market in Turkey, accounting for nearly 60% of the planned power capacity. Istanbul remains a critical hub with expansions from Equinix and EdgeConneX, while Izmir is emerging as a secondary market with the Damac Digital-Vodafone Turkey joint project.
The existing data center capacity in Turkey is approximately 160 MW, while the upcoming capacity is projected to exceed 210 MW, marking a growth of over 30%. More than $2 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Turkey by 2026, with significant contributions from Khazna, Trendyol, and TurkSat.
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag.
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (32 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Turkey Data Center Market Database
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Borsa Istanbul
- Cizgi Telekom
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Centre
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- Datema Bilisim
- DGN Teknoloji
- EdgeConneX
- Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
- Equinix
- GarantiServer
- Isttelkom
- Koc Sistem
- Marka
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Radore Hosting
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodafone
