GCC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report/Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 110 Existing Data Centers, 61 Upcoming Data Centers, and 35 Major Operators/Investors

Explore comprehensive insights into the GCC data center market with our Excel database, offering detailed analysis of 110 existing and 61 upcoming colocation data centers across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. Discover key metrics including white-floor space, IT load capacity, colocation pricing, and future capacity additions. Saudi Arabia leads the market with 80% of new power capacity. Look forward to $3.1 billion in investments by 2027. Ideal for data center REITs, construction contractors, infrastructure providers, consultants, and government agencies. Unlock strategic information for informed decisions.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in GCC with almost 80% of the total power capacity.

The existing data center capacity in GCC is over 870 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 4 GW. Almost 134 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025. Around $3.1 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in GCC by 2027.

Key Market Highlights

  • Detailed Analysis of 110 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 61 upcoming data centers
  • Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (110 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (61 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This GCC Data Center Market Database

  • Agility
  • Alfnar project
  • Batelco
  • CloudAcropolis
  • Datacenter Vaults
  • Desert Dragon Data Center
  • Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
  • Du
  • Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
  • Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
  • EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC
  • eHosting DataFort
  • Equinix
  • Ezditek
  • Gulf Data Hub
  • Injazat
  • Khazna Data Centers
  • Mannai
  • Meeza
  • Mobily
  • Morohub
  • Neutel Communications
  • NourNet
  • Oman Data Park
  • Omantel
  • Ooredoo
  • PacificControls
  • Pure Data Centers
  • Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
  • Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
  • Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
  • sloution by stc (Qualitynet)
  • TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
  • Zain
  • Zajil Telecom

