Denmark Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report/Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 27 Existing Data Centers, 7 Upcoming Data Center, and 16 Major Operators/Investors

Discover comprehensive insights into the Denmark data center market with our Excel database offering. Conduct an in-depth analysis of 27 existing and 7 upcoming data centers across key locations including Copenhagen, Aarhus, and Esbjerg. Explore metrics like current IT load capacity, retail colocation pricing, and the detailed market footprint, highlighting major players like Digital Realty and atNorth. With an eye on future expansions, expect a tenfold capacity increase to 600 MW by 2029. Tailored for REITs, contractors, and advisory firms, this tool is your gateway to understanding Denmark's data center landscape.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" Database Has Been Added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's Offering.

Denmark Currently Has Over 27 Active Data Centers with Around 100 MW of Total IT Power. The Upcoming Capacity is Expected to Reach 600 MW - More Than Six Times the Existing Capacity.

AtNorth and Prime Data Centers are Leading Upcoming Developments with Large-scale Projects. Digital Realty and STACK Infrastructure are Among the Top Existing Operators with Nearly 70 MW of Combined Capacity.

Around 60% of the Current Rack Capacity is Centered in Copenhagen. Aarhus and Skanderborg are Gaining Attention As Emerging Data Center Hubs.

Key Market Highlights

This Database (Excel) Product Covers the Denmark Data Center Market Portfolio Analysis, Which Provides the Following Information on Colocation Data Centers:

  • Detailed Analysis of 27 Existing Data Centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 7 Upcoming Data Center
  • Locations Covered: Aarhus, Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Herning, Kolding, Saeby, Silkeborg, Skanderborg, Taastrup.
  • Existing White-floor Space (square Feet)
  • Upcoming White-floor Space (square Feet)
  • Current IT Load Capacity (2025)
  • Future Capacity Additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale Colocation (per KW) Pricing

Existing Data Centers (27 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name I.e., (CPH2 or DK01)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (7 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data Center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data Center Construction Contractors
  • Data Center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Denmark Data Center Market Database

  • Adeo Data Center
  • AtlasEdge
  • Bulk Infrastructure
  • Cibicom
  • Curanet (team.blue)
  • Digital Realty
  • DLX.DK
  • ECO-LocaXion
  • GlobalConnect
  • JN Data
  • NNIT
  • Penta Infra
  • Prime Data Centers
  • STACK Infrastructure
  • Telia Group
  • AtNorth

For More Information About This Database Visit Https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7grvpf/denmark-existing-and-upcoming-data-center-portfolio?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the World's Leading Source for International Market Research Reports and Market Data. We Provide You with the Latest Data on International and Regional Markets, Key Industries, the Top Companies, New Products and the Latest Trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
