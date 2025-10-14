Portugal Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: Detailed Analysis of 12 Existing Data Centers, 5 Upcoming Data Centers, and 11 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The upcoming data center power capacity is more than 6x the existing capacity. The total upcoming rack capacity is expected to reach more than 50,000 racks.
Start Campus and Merlin Properties with Edged Energy are the largest upcoming data center developers in the Portugal market. In terms of location, Lisbon to dominate the upcoming data center market with the major share of total capacity.
New data centers like Templus and Quetta Data Centers (AZORA) are entering the market.
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed Analysis of 12 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Covilha, Ermesinde, Lisbon, Madeira, Riba de Ave and Sines
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (12 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Imopolis II or Covilha Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Portugal Data Center Market Database
- Atlas Edge
- Claranet
- DECSIS
- Equinix
- Merlin Properties + Edged Energy
- NOS
- Portugal Telecom (Altice)
- Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
- REN
- Start Campus
- Templus
