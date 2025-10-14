Sweden Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report/Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 37 Existing Data Centers, 12 Upcoming Data Centers, and 24 Major Operators/Investors

Unlock in-depth insights into the Sweden data center market with our comprehensive database product, featuring a detailed analysis of 37 existing and 12 upcoming data centers across key locations such as Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö. This Excel-based portfolio analysis provides essential data on colocation, white-floor space, IT load capacity, and colocation pricing. Discover key market highlights, including a projected 900 MW capacity increase and major investments by EcoDataCenter and atNorth. Ideal for REITs, contractors, and infrastructure providers, this product is your gateway to mastering Sweden's data center landscape.

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

EcoDataCenter is the leading operator by rack capacity, followed by Conapto and Digital Realty.atNorth and EcoDataCenter are investing heavily in large-scale expansions.

The upcoming capacity is over 900 MW, which is nearly 5.7x larger than the existing capacity. Around 80% of existing rack capacity is concentrated in Stockholm, making it the core data hub.

Key Market Highlights

  • Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 12 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea, Stockholm.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Stockholm Data Center or SWE01)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (12 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Sweden Data Center Market Database

  • atNorth
  • Bahnhof
  • Binero Group
  • Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
  • Conapto
  • Digital Realty
  • EcoDataCenter
  • Elementica
  • Ember
  • Equinix
  • Evroc
  • EdgeMode
  • GlobalConnect
  • GleSYS
  • GTT Communication (Interoute)
  • Multigrid
  • Northern Data-Hydro66
  • Rise Institue
  • STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)
  • SplitVision
  • STORESPEED
  • Telia Group
  • Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lzsmfo

