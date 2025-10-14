From Diversity to Impact: The Power of Diversity Funding Facility Identifies Priority Opportunity Crops for Investment

Bonn, Germany, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horse gram from India and Nigeria’s ancient grain fonio are among the dazzling variety of opportunity crops singled out for special attention in the coming years by over 250 farmers, scientists and policymakers across seven countries. This marks the successful completion of the crucial first step in the work of the Power of Diversity Funding Facility, an ambitious global initiative launched by the Crop Trust earlier this year.

Backed by €10 million from Germany through KfW Development Bank and €2 million from Ireland via its Department of Foreign Affairs, the Funding Facility will promote the conservation, production and consumption of high-potential opportunity crops. These plants are resilient, nutrient-rich and deeply tied to local traditions – yet overlooked by research and investment. Until now.

Across the participating countries, national partners convened inclusive dialogues that brought together farmers, researchers and policymakers to decide which crops should take center stage. This process was supported by the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, which brought to bear decades of expertise on neglected and underutilized crops, particularly in Africa.

Colombia – Agrosavia, supported by the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, guided discussions that highlighted peach palm and chayote for their strong nutritional value and untapped market potential.

– Agrosavia, supported by the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT, guided discussions that highlighted for their strong nutritional value and untapped market potential. Nigeria – The National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB) led a process that singled out fonio and pigeon pea , both recognized for their role in strengthening resilience and supporting food security in rural and urban diets alike.

– The National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB) led a process that singled out , both recognized for their role in strengthening resilience and supporting food security in rural and urban diets alike. Zambia – Experts and farmers convened by the Zambia Agricultural Research Institute (ZARI) chose cowpea and sorghum – crops able to withstand harsh conditions while still providing reliable nutrition.

– Experts and farmers convened by the Zambia Agricultural Research Institute (ZARI) chose – crops able to withstand harsh conditions while still providing reliable nutrition. Kenya – The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) coordinated a dialogue that elevated amaranth , valued for both its leaves and grains, and finger millet , praised for its versatility and cultural importance.

– The Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KALRO) coordinated a dialogue that elevated , valued for both its leaves and grains, and , praised for its versatility and cultural importance. India – The M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) brought together diverse voices that emphasized horse gram and yams – traditional staples now in need of renewed research attention.

– The M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) brought together diverse voices that emphasized – traditional staples now in need of renewed research attention. Tanzania – The Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), working with the Crop Trust’s BOLDER initiative, facilitated a broad consultation that identified finger millet, Bambara groundnut, moringa, sweetpotato (especially its leaves) and jute mallow as priority crops for both nutrition and resilience.

– The Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), working with the Crop Trust’s BOLDER initiative, facilitated a broad consultation that identified as priority crops for both nutrition and resilience. Uganda – Also in partnership with BOLDER, the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) led a process that selected jackfruit, pearl millet, pumpkin, cowpea and amaranth for their contribution to diets today and their potential to expand economic opportunities for smallholders.

The next phase of the Power of Diversity Funding Facility will build on this momentum, says Nico Wilms-Posen, who coordinates the Funding Facility. Project activities will focus on securing the diversity of the selected crops in genebanks and ensuring it is available to breeders and farmers.

At the same time, the project will strengthen value chains by improving seed availability, conducting nutritional studies and engaging with consumers to promote these crops. Knowledge will also be shared with national policymakers to help give opportunity crops the recognition they deserve, within the partner countries and beyond.

“These crops were selected by those who know their farming and food systems best,” said Dr Stefan Schmitz, Executive Director of the Crop Trust. “By focusing on opportunity crops, we can meet the challenges facing tomorrow’s food systems. These crops can open economic opportunities for farmers and deliver benefits to communities now, while safeguarding the future of food.”

###

About the Crop Trust

The Crop Trust is an international organization working to conserve crop diversity and thus protect global food and nutrition security. At the core of Crop Trust is an endowment fund dedicated to providing guaranteed long-term financial support to key genebanks worldwide. The Crop Trust supports the Svalbard Global Seed Vault and coordinates large-scale projects worldwide to secure crop diversity and make it available for use, globally forever and for the benefit of everyone. The Crop Trust is recognized as an essential element of the funding strategy of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture. Learn more at www.croptrust.org

About the Power of Diversity Funding Facility

The Power of Diversity Funding Facility is a multi-donor initiative managed by the Crop Trust, dedicated to conserving, cultivating and promoting the consumption of relatively neglected opportunity crops across Africa, Asia, the Pacific, and Latin America and the Caribbean. Learn more: https://www.croptrust.org/what-we-do/projects/power-of-diversity-funding-facility/

Attachment