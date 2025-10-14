Belgium Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report/Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers, 3 upcoming data centers, and 19 Major Operators/Investors

Explore an in-depth analysis of Belgium's data center market with our comprehensive Excel database product. Covering 35 existing and 3 upcoming data centers, this resource provides insights on colocation facilities in key locations such as Brussels, Antwerp, and Gent. Gain valuable data on existing and future white-floor space, IT load capacity, and pricing for both retail and wholesale colocation. Discover market highlights including new developments from KEVLINX and LCL, which will enhance Belgium’s digital infrastructure for AI and cloud workloads. This database is essential for REITs, infrastructure providers, and consultants aiming to seize opportunities in Belgium's growing data center market.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Brussels. Digital Realty, EdgeConneX, LCL, and Datacenter United are some of the leading data center operators in the market.

The upcoming power capacity will boost Belgium's digital infrastructure readiness for AI, HPC, and cloud workloads. Upcoming developments by players like KEVLINX and LCL are set to add more than 45 MW of IT power, significantly increasing the country's capacity.

Key Market Highlights

  • Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 3 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Aalst, Anderlecht, Antwerp, Brussels, Brussels West, Gent, Herstal, Leuven, Liege, Limburg, Muizen, Oostkamp, Wallonia, Zaventem, Zele.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2025)
  • Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (35 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (ZUR1 or ZH5)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (3 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Belgium Data Center Market Database

  • AlphaCloud
  • AtlasEdge
  • BICS
  • Datacenter United
  • Digital Realty
  • EdgeConneX
  • Etix Everywhere
  • KEVLINX
  • LCL
  • Lumen Technologies
  • NetTech DC
  • nLighten
  • NRB
  • Orange Business Services
  • Penta Infra
  • Proximus Datacenter
  • Smals
  • Unix-Solutions
  • Zayo Group

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nl50bv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading