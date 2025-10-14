Himax to Showcase WiseEye Palm Vein Authentication Featuring On-Device AI and GDPR-Compliant Privacy at Sectech Sweden 2025

TAINAN, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (“Himax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HIMX), a leading provider of fabless display driver ICs and other semiconductor solutions, has announced it will showcase its WiseEye™ ultralow power AI technology spotlighting its palm vein authentication capabilities at Sectech Sweden 2025, an exhibition event focused on security solutions, taking place from Oct. 14 -15, 2025 in Sweden.

WiseEye™ palm vein authentication delivers a contactless and hygienic user experience, enabling rapid identity verification in under 100 milliseconds. It features industry-leading performance with a False Acceptance Rate (FAR) below 1% and superior liveness detection accuracy, making it ideal for seamless integration into diverse access control environments. Built on a privacy-first architecture, WiseEye employs on-device AI to perform real-time palm vein recognition entirely on endpoint devices, eliminating biometric data storage and ensuring maximum privacy and user trust. Moreover, Himax’s biometric authentication portfolio complies with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), one of the world’s most stringent data privacy laws, ensuring strong privacy protection and enabling adoption in highly regulated markets. Proven in mass production across a wide range of access control devices, the WiseEye PalmVein Module offers a compact, lightweight, and secure embedded biometric solution with strong privacy protection. The module is certified to PSA (Platform Security Architecture) Level 2, attesting to its compliance with rigorous industry security standards.

During the event, Himax will also unveil its expanded biometric suite, a bimodal authentication solution combining palm vein and facial recognition, meticulously designed to meet customer demand for greater flexibility in smart door locks under all environmental conditions. By integrating two biometric modalities, it enhances both security and user convenience, representing a significant breakthrough in biometric technology for battery-powered smart devices.

Himax invites all interested parties to stop by our exhibition booth at C6:47 (Stockholmsmässan, Älvsjö, Sweden) to experience the future of biometric authentication firsthand. To schedule a meeting or booth tour, please contact Himax at HX_WISEEYE@himax.com.tw.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,586 patents granted and 371 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30, 2025.

http://www.himax.com.tw

