CST-GA Extends Agreement with TransUnion for Call Authentication Support for Canadian Carriers

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Secure Token Governance Authority (CST-GA) announced today an agreement with TransUnion to provide support for Canadian telecommunications service providers to participate in the STIR/SHAKEN call authentication ecosystem. As part of this agreement, TransUnion will continue to act as the Secure Telephone Identity Policy Administrator (STI-PA) and provide system and support services to telecommunication service providers in Canada.

TransUnion serves as the STI-PA and also operates a Certification Authority (CA) in Canada, providing telecommunications service providers with the requisite STIR/SHAKEN digital certificates. Since the original agreement was signed, TransUnion has expanded its PA support to allow additional STIR/SHAKEN call authentication participants as per a subsequent CRTC decision and automated onboarding of other CST-GA approved CAs.

“Renewing our partnership with TransUnion makes sense right now as the ecosystem continues to evolve and mature,” said Jacques Sarrazin, President of the CST-GA. “The investments made by the Canadian telecommunications industry in the implementation of call authentication has helped to restore trust in phone calls. We expect that trend to continue, even in the face of the dramatic rise of AI phone fraud.”

“Canadians need stronger protection from impersonation scams and fraudulent calls,” said Juan Sebastian D’Achiardi, Regional President of TransUnion Canada. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with the CST-GA to deliver solutions that combine innovation and security. Our research shows that while 77% of Canadians value the phone channel for urgent or complex matters, 72% have ignored legitimate calls due to safety concerns and 67% assume incoming calls are unwanted. Our work helps rebuild trust in voice communication — enabling businesses to connect confidently and consumers to answer safely.”

About CST-GA

The Canadian Secure Token – Governance Authority (CST-GA) is mandated by the CRTC to direct and oversee the STIR/SHAKEN Policy Administrator and Certification Authorities for Canada. Established by a group of Canadian telecommunications carriers, the CST-GA develops policies and supports industry protocols and operational procedures for authentication of telephone calls and to mitigate spoofing and illegal robocalling.

For more information visit: www.cstga.ca

