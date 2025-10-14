Senator Tony Hwang and Bigelow Tea Celebrate Dedication of “David Campbell Bigelow Memorial Bridge” in Fairfield, CT

Fairfield, Connecticut, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) and Bigelow Tea today announced that Bridge No. 05432, which carries Black Rock Turnpike over the Metro-North Railroad in Fairfield, has been officially designated the “David Campbell Bigelow Memorial Bridge,” following the passage of SB 1377 by the Connecticut General Assembly.

Senator Hwang will be joining Bigelow Tea and the Bigelow family on Mon, Oct 27, 2025, at 10am at Bigelow Tea, 201 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield for a dedication ceremony ensuring that David Campbell Bigelow’s name and values he stood for continue to inspire future generations.

This bridge sits at the entrance to Bigelow Tea’s Fairfield headquarters, an enduring testament to David Campbell Bigelow’s visionary leadership in transforming a small family-owned business into a beloved national brand. David’s stewardship of Bigelow Tea not only grew the company’s reach but also deepened its roots in Fairfield, exemplifying how a thriving business can fuel a community’s prosperity.

“It is hard to describe the amazement I felt when I received the call from Tony that they were going to name the bridge after my father. It brought me such joy knowing he was being remembered for all he has done for our employees, the community and our wonderful consumers. I have always said I consider my father a “bridge builder”. Someone who has dedicated his life to bringing people together with grace and kindness. This is an honor that has humbled me and my entire family.” said Cindi Bigelow, third generation President and CEO.

“David Bigelow embodied the very best of what it means to be both a visionary business leader and a compassionate community builder,” said Senator Hwang. “Through decades of hard work, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, he transformed Bigelow Tea into an enduring symbol of American craftsmanship and integrity. But David’s true legacy reaches far beyond business success.

He built bridges, between generations, between tradition and innovation, between enterprise and empathy. His philanthropy and community partnerships reflected a belief that success is most meaningful when it lifts others. Whether supporting local charities, advancing education, or strengthening Fairfield’s civic life, David led with humility, generosity, and purpose. His devotion to family, employees, and community stands as a timeless reminder that leadership rooted in values can unite people and open doors of opportunity for all.”

Invited officials include Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Dan O'Keefe, Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, Fairfield First Selectman Christine Vitale, State Representatives Sarah Keitt, Cristin McCarthy-Vahey, and Jennifer Leeper, and Bigelow Senior Center Director Julie DiMarco as well as other friends and family of David Bigelow.

The dedication ceremony is open to the public. For more information about Bigelow Tea and the Bigelow family's legacy of community engagement, visit www.BigelowTea.com or follow @BigelowTea on social media.