Record Number of Participants Deployed Kraken Robotics’ Synthetic Aperture Sonar at REPMUS 2025

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraken Robotics Inc. (“Kraken” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: PNG, OTCQB: KRKNF) announces that a record number of participants used its synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) technology at the annual Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping with Maritime Unmanned Systems (REPMUS) exercise in Portugal. Seven international naval teams and three uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) manufacturers deployed Kraken SAS for maritime security exercise applications including mine countermeasure operations and critical underwater infrastructure inspection, demonstrating interoperability across platforms, nations, and mission objectives in the underwater domain.

“This year we saw Kraken SAS usage at REPMUS double compared to last year, with ten teams leveraging Kraken systems,” said Greg Reid, President and CEO of Kraken Robotics. “Hands-on operational trials like REPMUS are invaluable—they let us collaborate with operators under real conditions so we can refine product roadmaps and continue to deliver the best solutions for tomorrow’s missions.”

This marks Kraken’s fourth consecutive year supporting REPMUS, with an increasing number of participants using Kraken SAS each year, from one in 2022 to 10 in 2025. This year, Kraken SAS was integrated across four different types of UUVs, from small-class to large-class.

Kraken personnel provided shore-side integration and data support, collaborating with users on best practices for efficient and accurate operations. Systems captured data at a constant 3 cm x 3 cm resolution, revealing mine-like objects and subsea cables as small as 5 cm diameter.

The 2025 REPMUS exercise brought together more than 30 nations, 2000 participants, and 250 autonomous assets to test naval interoperability in realistic operational environments. Watch a video summary of Kraken’s participation at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yyr6E6jHsec.



Figure 1: Kraken SAS was deployed by seven international naval teams and three industry partners during the 2025 REPMUS exercise.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX.V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar, sub-bottom imaging, and LiDAR systems offer best-in-class resolution, providing critical insights into ocean safety, infrastructure, and geology. Our revolutionary pressure tolerant batteries deliver high energy density power for UUVs and subsea energy storage.

Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada with offices in North America, South America, and Europe, supporting clients in more than 30 countries worldwide.

LINKS:

www.krakenrobotics.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/krakenrobotics

Twitter www.twitter.com/krakenrobotics

Facebook www.facebook.com/krakenroboticsinc

YouTube www.youtube.com/channel/UCEMyaMQnneTeIr71HYgrT2A

Instagram www.instagram.com/krakenrobotics

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information:

Erica Hasenfus, Director of Marketing

erica.hasenfus@krakenrobotics.com

Joe MacKay, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 303-0605

jmackay@krakenrobotics.com

Greg Reid, President & CEO

(416) 818-9822

greid@krakenrobotics.com

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

(647) 955-1274

sean@sophiccapital.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ae1856e-12d4-4d5e-98c1-e68442ea6076