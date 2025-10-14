World Market for Dairy Products and Alternatives 2025 | Cheese, Coffee Whiteners and Fermented Dairy are Key Growth Drivers

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Market for Dairy Products and Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2025, the global dairy industry is characterised by pricing-led value growth and modest volume performance. Functional benefits, affordability and evolving routines continue to redefine category dynamics. Emerging markets offer strong potential, while mature regions will see a focus on premiumisation and wellness. Functionality, pack strategy and local relevance are becoming essential for brand differentiation and securing future success, especially as private label gains ground.



The World Market for Dairy Products and Alternatives global briefing provides a comprehensive overview of the Dairy Products and Alternatives market, providing insight on sales and market potential, retail distribution and company and brand shares. Analysis identifies emerging geographies alongside growth opportunities in the most developed, highest value countries. It also offers strategic analysis of the key trends shaping the industry and consumer demand, such as health and wellness, sustainability, the evolution of eating occasions, in addition to ongoing considerations of convenience and value-for-money in the post-pandemic world. Insight into how these trends are shaping demand, helps to provide forecasts, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Key Findings

Balancing functional added value with cost-conscious demand

In 2025, global retail value of dairy products and alternatives is set to reach USD705 billion, with volume sales of 221 million tonnes. Pricing remains a key value growth driver, helping offset modest volume growth across most regions and categories. Companies are working to balance premiumisation around functionality and convenience, while keeping affordability front of mind.

Cheese, coffee whiteners and fermented dairy are key growth drivers

Cheese and coffee whiteners are seeing above market average growth. Soft cheese benefits from its high protein content and clean-label appeal, while coffee whiteners thrive on the growing coffee culture and innovations like cold foam creamers. Yoghurt and sour milk products, especially kefir, are also performing well, fuelled by interest in gut health and natural fermentation.

Dairy giants lose ground to agile local players and private label rivals

Global leaders Danone and Nestle hold the top spots but face rising pressure from private label and regional players. Lactalis expanded via acquisitions, while Yili and Mengniu lost share due to reliance on ambient formats and intensifying domestic competition. Private label gains, strongest in Europe, are driven by affordability, while regional brands benefit from agility and local relevance.

Emerging markets set the pace for dairy's next growth wave

The industry is set to grow at a 2.1% CAGR over 2025-2030, adding USD77.0 billion in value. MEA and LATAM will be the most dynamic regions, while APAC will lead in terms of absolute growth. Emerging markets like Nigeria, the Philippines and Indonesia have strong potential, fuelled by rising incomes, urbanisation and demand for affordable packaged formats.

E-commerce advances, while affordable and local channels gain ground

E-commerce remains the fastest growing channel, though it accounts for just 8% of global retail penetration in 2025, with baby food in APAC and North America showing high online share. Growth in small local grocers is strong across emerging regions, where they exceed 40% of retail sales. Discounters are expanding rapidly in Europe, while warehouse clubs gain traction in the Americas.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Expert's view of dairy products and alternatives in 2025

Dairy product and alternatives snapshot

Key findings

Pricing fuels dairy growth in 2025, as volume is stagnant and affordability worries persist

Top five trends in dairy products and alternatives

Top five trends uncovered

Drivers of consumer markets and impact on dairy products and alternatives

Adjacent industries and how they impact dairy products and alternatives

State of the industry

Pricing is driving value growth, offsetting weakness in volume within the dairy industry

Functional fermented dairy gains momentum across key global markets

Cheese gains ground, while baby food faces headwinds

Latin America and MEA see rapid growth in the dairy industry, while APAC leads sales

Dairy protein preferences shift, with gains in key markets and losses in APAC

Companies and products

Top companies in dairy products and alternatives

Local expertise fuels growth in a fragmented global dairy landscape

Smaller brands and private label erode market share of dairy giants

New launches in dairy and alternatives seek differentiation amid intense competition

Sustainability claims drive growth in dairy and baby food despite premium barriers

Channels

Evolving channel mix drives growth in digital, local and value-based dairy retail

US and China at the forefront of online sales for dairy products and alternatives

Future outlook

MEA and LATAM the most dynamic regions; cheese and plant-based dairy lead growth

Cottage cheese and coffee whiteners poised for strong growth in the US dairy forecast

Coffee whiteners and plant-based dairy are projected to fuel forecast growth

Gut health and at-home coffee expected to drive dairy growth while baby food declines

Consumer-led trends expected to inject vitality into the dairy and alternatives industry

Emerging economies have the potential to reshape the future of dairy consumption

Conclusion

The dairy and alternatives industry navigates cost, competition and consumer needs

Opportunities for growth

Expert's view of dairy products and alternatives to 2030

Market snapshots

Global snapshot: Baby food

Global snapshot: Butter and spreads

Global snapshot: Cheese

Global snapshot: Drinking milk products

Global snapshot: Other dairy

Global snapshot: Plant-based dairy

Global snapshot: Yoghurt and sour milk products

Regional snapshot: Asia Pacific

Regional snapshot: Australasia

Regional snapshot: Eastern Europe

Regional snapshot: Latin America

Regional snapshot: Middle East and Africa

Regional snapshot: North America

Regional snapshot: Western Europe

