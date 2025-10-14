Germany Wind Farms Database 2025 | From Location to Turbine Specs for German Projects

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Wind Farms Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive database of wind farms in Germany is a vital resource for those involved in the renewable energy industry. This extensive database consists of 12,559 entries, representing a significant portion of Germany's wind power capabilities with 67.58 GW of onshore capacity and 31.72 GW of offshore capacity.

Onshore Market Insights

Under Construction: 22 entries, totaling 0.68 GW, offer opportunities for strategic developments and investments.

22 entries, totaling 0.68 GW, offer opportunities for strategic developments and investments. Operational Projects: 11,706 entries account for 66.9 GW, underscoring Germany's commitment to sustainable energy through wind power.

Offshore Market Breakdown

Planned Capacity : 13 entries, representing a prospective 16.95 GW, highlight future expansion and potential growth areas.

: 13 entries, representing a prospective 16.95 GW, highlight future expansion and potential growth areas. Approved Projects : 6 entries with a total capacity of 3.14 GW await future implementation.

: 6 entries with a total capacity of 3.14 GW await future implementation. Under Construction : 5 entries at 2.58 GW showcase ongoing efforts and immediate investment opportunities.

: 5 entries at 2.58 GW showcase ongoing efforts and immediate investment opportunities. Operational Installations: 37 entries, meeting 9.05 GW, display the current functionality and success of offshore projects.

Comprehensive Data Provided

Location Details

Country

Zone/District

City

WGS84 Coordinates

Turbine Specifications

Manufacturer

Turbine Model

Hub Height

Number of Turbines

Total Power Output

Market Stakeholders

Developer

Operator

Owner

Project Status Information

Status

Commissioning Date

This invaluable data is available in both Excel and .CSV formats, ensuring seamless integration with your data management systems. Stay at the forefront of the renewable energy sector in Germany with our meticulously curated database, providing insights crucial for strategic planning, investment, and development in wind energy.

