The Future of Marketing To Take Center Stage at OAAA’s 2026 OOH Media Conference

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) today announced that registration is officially open for the 2026 OOH Media Conference , the largest gathering of the out of home (OOH) advertising industry, taking place May 11–13, 2026, in Dallas, Texas.

This year’s conference, themed “The Human Medium,” will showcase how OOH sparks genuine human moments that lead to meaningful connections, whether it’s the billboard you pass on your daily commute or the mural that becomes a neighborhood landmark. As the fastest-growing traditional media channel in the U.S., OOH stands out for its ability to meet people where they live, move, and make purchasing decisions, all while boosting campaigns across digital, social, and mobile.

“The OOH Media Conference isn’t just another industry meetup, it’s where marketers and leaders gather to see what’s next in the real world,” said Anna Bager, President & CEO of OAAA. “This year, we’re focusing on something timeless: the power of human connection. OOH reaches people in ways no screen can—on the street, in transit, and in moments that matter. Attendees will walk away with fresh ideas, practical insights, and inspiration for campaigns that do more than get noticed. They get remembered.”

The 2026 event will bring together industry decision-makers, bold creative thinkers, brand leaders, and media owners to reimagine the role of out of home in the modern marketing mix. Attendees will gain fresh perspectives on how OOH fosters deeper connections with consumers, amplifies campaigns across channels, and delivers authentic brand experiences.

Headlining OAAA’s 2026 OOH Media Conference is John Morgan, Founder of Morgan & Morgan, one of the nation’s largest law firms and one of the top investors in out of home advertising. In 2024, Morgan & Morgan ranked among the top 10 OOH advertisers. The firm’s sustained commitment to OOH underscores its belief in the medium’s unmatched ability to build brand awareness, drive client acquisition, and deliver measurable business results.

Also taking the stage are Meredith Counce, SVP, Brand & Marketing for the Dallas Cowboys, and Rishad Tobaccowala, Author and Senior Advisor at Publicis Groupe. Meredith brings a unique perspective on brand building, fan connection, and cultural influence, shaped by her career at one of the most iconic brands in sports and entertainment. The Cowboys brand stands at the intersection of sport, entertainment, and culture, setting the standard for innovation, fan engagement, and global brand building.

Rishad, an industry visionary, has been recognized by BusinessWeek as one of the world’s top business leaders and by TIME Magazine as one of five “Marketing Innovators.” He is celebrated for his pioneering work in digital transformation and his human-centered approach to brand storytelling—helping global companies connect authentically, build trust, and drive growth.

Additional keynote speakers, featuring top brand marketers and industry innovators, will be announced in the months ahead. The 2026 OOH Media Conference will unite the marketing and media community for three days of ideas, creativity, and connection in the heart of Dallas. Early bird registration is open through February 27, 2026. To learn more and register, visit ooh2026.com .

About OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 850 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City.