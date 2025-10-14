Gyre Therapeutics to Present Results from Positive Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Hydronidone for the Treatment of Liver Fibrosis in Chronic Hepatitis B at AASLD—The Liver Meeting® 2025

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gyre Therapeutics (“Gyre”) (Nasdaq: GYRE), an innovative, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing fibrosis-first therapies across organ systems affected by chronic disease, today announced that it will be presenting results from its positive Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Hydronidone, a novel anti-fibrotic agent that inhibits hepatic stellate cell (HSC) activation and promotes HSC apoptosis, for the treatment of liver fibrosis in chronic hepatitis B, at The Liver Meeting® 2025, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The Liver Meeting® 2025 is being held November 7-10, 2025, in Washington D.C.

This abstract has been selected as a Poster of Distinction, and the details are below:

Title: Phase 3 Trial of Hydronidone for Liver Fibrosis in Chronic Hepatitis B

Presenting Author: Prof. Lungen Lu, M.D., Shanghai General Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine

Session: Hepatitis B (“1187-1367”)

Date/Time: Friday, November 7, 2025, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Publication Number: 1121

Gyre Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, CA, primarily focused on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for liver fibrosis, including MASH, in the United States. Gyre’s strategy builds on its experience in mechanistic studies using MASH rodent models and clinical studies in CHB-induced liver fibrosis. In the People’s Republic of China, Gyre is advancing a broad pipeline through its indirect controlling interest in Gyre Pharmaceuticals, including therapeutic expansions of ETUARY®, and development programs for F573, F528, and F230.



