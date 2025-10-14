Iantrek Announces Commercial Launch of AlloFlo™ Uveo, the Only Surgical Treatment Targeting the Uveoscleral Pathway in Glaucoma

AlloFlo™ Uveo expands interventional options for glaucoma surgeons and patients

With over 100 surgeon partners and thousands of cases performed throughout the early-release program, Iantrek pioneers a new era in minimally invasive bio-interventional ophthalmic surgery

First-of-its-kind technology unlocks the uveoscleral pathway to ophthalmic intervention

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iantrek, Inc., a leader in bio-interventional ophthalmic surgery (BIOS), today announced the official U.S. commercial launch of AlloFlo™ Uveo, a first-of-its-kind surgical treatment targeting the uveoscleral pathway. This milestone comes on the heels of Iantrek’s $42 million Series C financing round, which will support the product’s commercial expansion and surgeon education programs.

AlloFlo Uveo opens a new chapter in glaucoma surgery by providing a bio-interventional approach for enhancing aqueous outflow in patients with glaucoma. Unlike existing solutions, AlloFlo Uveo is tailored to maintain the patency of a surgically created cleft accessing the uveoscleral pathway, which offers surgeons and patients an important new option in the fight against irreversible vision loss.

“Approximately 2.5 million eyes in the US have undergone previous MIGS procedures, but now have waning efficacy. Our early-release program has surpassed all expectations to date, which validates this large unmet need for uveoscleral enhancement, as well as surgeon adoption and utilization of our AlloFlo Uveo technology,” said Adam Szaronos, CEO of Iantrek. “Our sights are now set on scaling a world-class commercial organization to support this growing demand with glaucoma surgeons.”

To date, Iantrek has partnered with over 100 surgeons worldwide, resulting in thousands of procedures performed. The clinical outcomes of the procedure and its relevance have been characterized in seven peer-reviewed publications, with additional clinical evidence rapidly emerging.

“As a practicing glaucoma surgeon, I’ve seen firsthand the limitations of existing surgical options. AlloFlo Uveo is unique because it provides a minimally invasive, reproducible method for tapping into an underutilized outflow pathway,” said Dr. Arsham Sheybani, Iantrek Medical Monitor. “I believe this procedure will be an invaluable addition to our surgical armamentarium.”

“Glaucoma is one of the most complex and devastating eye diseases, and for decades our surgical toolkit has been limited,” said Sean Ianchulev, MD, MPH, Professor of Ophthalmology at the New York Eye and Ear of Mount Sinai and Chairman of the Board of Iantrek. “With AlloFlo Uveo, we are advancing beyond traditional surgical outflow approaches to open the uveoscleral pathway, a frontier in glaucoma surgery that has long been recognized but never fully realized. This is more than an innovation; it’s a paradigm shift.”

At this year’s American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), Iantrek will showcase at booth #3501 its portfolio of products, celebrate early clinical adopters, and feature surgical pearls and insights from surgeons who participated in their early-release program.

Iantrek invites all the glaucoma surgeons, innovators, and pioneers to their AAO event hosted by ophthalmologist comedian Glaucomflecken.

About Iantrek, Inc.

Founded by ophthalmic innovator Sean Ianchulev, MD, MPH, Iantrek is a venture-funded medical technology company pioneering the development of bio-interventional and micro-interventional products for ophthalmic surgery. The company’s portfolio includes AlloSert™ Uveo, AlloFlo™ Uveo, and C.Rex™— bio-interventional and micro-interventional solutions for the management of glaucoma. For more information, visit iantrekmed.com.

Media contact:

Amy Phillips

MediaInquiries@iantrekmed.com