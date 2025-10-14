ESGold Reports Positive Results from Colombian Tailings

Initial testing confirms favorable gold and silver recoveries from historical tailings using a simple, low reagent gravity circuit, validating ESGold’s clean, low-cost extraction model and supporting the Company’s future pilot and expansion plans

VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – ESGold Corp. (“ESGold” or the “Company”) (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) reports initial metallurgical results from the Deister table tests from bulk tailings samples collected in Colombia’s Bolívar region under the Company’s recently signed Planta Magdalena memorandum of understanding. Bench work, which was supervised by Edmond St-Jean, Ing., confirms materials tested are amenable to simple gravity separation using a circuit analogous to the flowsheet for ESGold’s Montauban project in Quebec.

Key Highlights

Representative feed grades (bench scale): Mean analyzed ~4.88 g/t Au and ~35.7 g/t Ag (mean “calculated” balance ~5.05 g/t Au, ~30.2 g/t Ag), consistent with historical mercury-processed tailings.

Recoveries (bench scale): Gold recovery varied by test with one test achieving ~52% Au recovery with clean separation. Lower and variable recoveries in other tests were attributed to manual, irregular feeding during bench work. Optimization procedures implemented are expected to improve and stabilize recoveries.



Gold recovery varied by test with one test achieving ~52% Au recovery with clean separation. Lower and variable recoveries in other tests were attributed to manual, irregular feeding during bench work. Optimization procedures implemented are expected to improve and stabilize recoveries. Concentrate grades (bench scale): Average gravity concentrate ~59 g/t Au and ~193 g/t Ag across tests (test-to-test variability noted).





Average gravity concentrate and across tests (test-to-test variability noted). Mass pull: ~2.8% of feed reported to gravity concentrate on average. A secondary upgrade step (e.g., Gemini table) is expected to further reduce concentrate mass for downstream treatment.





of feed reported to gravity concentrate on average. A secondary upgrade step (e.g., Gemini table) is expected to further reduce concentrate mass for downstream treatment. Simple circuit, low reagents: Tests used no additional chemical reagents and results were compatible with ESGold’s low-reagent, low-emission gravity flowsheet at its Montauban project.





“With our team now on the ground in Bolívar, these results provide clear validation of the strong potential economics that can be achieved through a simple, clean extraction process,” said Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold. “We were encouraged as tests confirm the technical merits of the material and suggest that further optimization, including recovery of silver values, could further enhance the project. As we move forward with validation, our team is focused on advancing pilot work, improving process efficiency, and assessing the surrounding area for additional sources of higher-grade feed. Taken together, these steps represent the beginning of what appears to be a very promising chapter for ESGold in Colombia.”

Economic Significance (Illustrative Only)

Because this material from Colombia’s Bolívar region has been through the ore treatment process and is on surface, the development concept avoids drilling, blasting and haulage, which can shorten the path to potential cash flow - providing pilot results confirm stable recoveries and saleable concentrate/doré. Any per-tonne value illustrations from the report are bench-scale and preliminary and they are not production forecasts and are currently insufficient to demonstrate economic viability.

Next Steps

The Company will now focus on parameter optimization (i.e., grind size, table slope, and water flow), confirmatory sampling across the tailings area, and pilot-scale testing on site in Colombia. These steps will help refine recoveries, confirm concentrate specifications, and finalize the modular flowsheet design ahead of potential deployment.

Why This Matters to Investors

Early metallurgical results reported herein validate ESGold’s ability to identify and advance low-CapEx, high-margin opportunities that fit within its clean mining strategy. With Mountauban’s concurrent advancing towards 2026 production, the addition of the potential operation in Colombia strengthens ESGold’s long-term growth outlook. The combination of near-term production, scalable processing, and exploration upside positions ESGold to build one of the most innovative and sustainable emerging producers in the gold and silver sector.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Langton (P.Geo.) a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The bench testing summarized in this press release was supervised by Edmond St-Jean, Ing., whose underlying report notes that samples were provided sealed by the Company’s project partner in Colombia and used as received. As such, representativeness cannot be confirmed at this stage. Data and results are preliminary but considered reliable for disclosure purposes.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF | FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company’s flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. ESGold is also advancing a joint venture in Colombia, validating one of South America’s most prolific gold regions for tailings reprocessing and systematic exploration. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

For further information or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@esgold.com or call 250-217-2321.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ESGold Corp.

Paul Mastantuono

Chairman & COO

info@esgold.com

+1-888-370-1059

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding metallurgical recoveries, project economics and results, optimization strategies and next steps, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com