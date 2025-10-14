ValOre & VRIFY Expand Partnership in Brazil; Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValOre Metals Corp. (“ValOre”; TSX-V: VO, OTCQB: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ0; “the Company”) today announced the renewal of its annual agreement with VRIFY Technology Inc. (“VRIFY”) allowing ValOre to continue leveraging VRIFY’s cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) mineral targeting platform. The extension of this partnership strengthens ValOre’s data driven exploration strategy in Brazil by combining VRIFY’s AI insights with ValOre’s in country expertise.

Pursuant to the agreement, ValOre will integrate “DORA”, VRIFY’s AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform across its exploration workflows to accelerate target generation, refine drill programs, and unlock new discovery potential. In addition to ongoing work at the Company’s 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements (“PGE”, “2PGE+Au”) Project (“Pedra Branca”) in northeastern Brazil, DORA will support ValOre’s efforts to acquire and develop additional metals and mining assets in specific regions of Brazil with tremendous exploration and discovery potential.

Expanded collaboration with VRIFY in Brazil

AI-driven targeting at Pedra Branca: DORA identified new target zones across the 51,096-ha Pedra Branca PGE project area, which will guide follow-up work aimed at accelerating discovery and resource expansion opportunities;

Application to regional growth strategy: ValOre will apply DORA to high-potential, underexplored gold provinces in Brazil, leveraging extensive proprietary and publicly available datasets, including drilling, geochemical, geophysical, and structural data from the Brazilian Geological Survey (SGB), to prioritize acquisition and exploration opportunities;

Integration of AI and field expertise: The collaboration combines VRIFY’s advanced data-analytics capabilities with ValOre’s technical and operational experience to enhance target confidence and optimize decision-making across multiple projects.



“We are excited to add VRIFY’s expertise and cutting-edge AI technology to enhance the capabilities of our top-notch Brazilian technical team. Our collective focus will be on growth through discoveries and expanding known resources at ValOre’s Pedra Branca palladium and platinum project,” stated ValOre CEO, Nick Smart. “In addition, we are actively working to grow our portfolio of precious metals assets, through partnerships and targeted acquisitions in some of the most prospective areas of Brazil.”

“Brazil hosts some of the world’s most compelling untapped mineral systems. By empowering ValOre’s experienced geoscientific team with DORA’s AI models, we’re turning both regional, project specific data, and VRIFY’s proprietary datasets into a competitive edge. Our goal is to work with ValOre to rapidly surface drill-ready targets, tighten associated costs, and ultimately accelerate the path to discovery across ValOre’s exploration in Brazil.” added Steve de Jong, CEO, VRIFY Technology Inc.

ValOre and VRIFY will leverage a significant proprietary data set to target new discoveries and expand the extent of known mineralized zones. Brazil is one of the few countries in the world currently supporting the mineral exploration and mining sectors through tangible action in the permitting process.

AI-Driven Exploration and Real-Time Insight

VRIFY’s DORA software combines industry-leading proprietary datasets with mineral-system-specific AI models to process and augment data without bias, delivering a quantitative ranking of high-potential mineralized zones.

VRIFY’s AI mineral targeting software uses a combination of architectures to train predictive models with data from a wide variety of exploration features. The approach leverages complex data relationships to predict mineral exploration targets, streamlining the process of identifying viable mineral systems. The automation of target generation will allow the trained model to be updated quickly with new data from ongoing exploration work.

The available learning data points are separated between training and validation sets to train and test the algorithm. This allows VRIFY to evaluate the performance metrics associated with predictive modelling. Together with a stochastic approach in modelling, the results can be evaluated, and an uncertainty factor can be associated with each of the AI-defined targets.

For more information, visit: https://vrify.com

Stock Option Grant

Subject to the TSXV acceptance and the Company’s stock option plan ValOre has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 20,000,000 stock options (each, an “Option”) to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) at a price of $0.12 per Share, for a period of five years from the date of grant. Prior to this grant, the Company did not have any Options issued, thus the number of newly granted Options are well below the maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding number allowable under ValOre’s stock option plan.

Qualified Person (“QP”)

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Thiago Diniz, P.Geo., ValOre’s QP and Vice President of Exploration.

About VRIFY Technology Inc.

VRIFY is redefining mineral exploration with mission-critical software that puts the power of AI into the hands of geoscientists. A Canadian technology company with a presence in Western Australia, VRIFY delivers an integrated platform with two core products: DORA and Viz. DORA is the world’s only AI-assisted mineral discovery platform, leveraging the largest proprietary exploration dataset and mineral-system-specific AI models to help teams discover, prioritize, and validate targets. Viz transforms technical data into clear, interactive presentations that build confidence with stakeholders and investors.

About ValOre Metals Corp.

ValOre Metals Corp. (TSX-V: VO, OTCQB: KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ0) is a Canadian company with a team aiming to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration and innovation.

ValOre’s Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements Project comprises 45 exploration licenses covering a total area of 51,096 hectares (126,260 acres) in northeastern Brazil. At Pedra Branca, 7 distinct PGE+Au deposit areas host, in aggregate, a 2022 NI 43-101 inferred resource of 2.198 Moz 2PGE+Au contained in 63.6 Mt grading 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au. ValOre’s team believes the Pedra Branca project has significant exploration discovery and resource expansion potential. (CLICK HERE to download 2022 technical report* and CLICK HERE for news release dated March 24, 2022).

*The 2022 Technical Report is entitled “Independent Technical Report –Mineral Resource Update on the Pedra Branca PGE Project, Ceará State, Brazil” was prepared as a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on behalf of ValOre Metals Corp. with an effective date of March 08, 2022. The 2022 Technical Report by Independent qualified persons, Fábio Valério (P.Geo.) and Porfirio Cabaleiro (P.Eng.), of GE21, commissioned to complete the mineral resource estimate while Chris Kaye of Mine and Quarry Engineering Services Inc. (MQes), was commissioned to review the metallurgical information. The Mineral Resource estimates were prepared in accordance with the CIM Standards, and the CIM Guidelines, using geostatistical, plus economic and mining parameters appropriate to the deposit. Mineral Resources, which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability, and may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, and other relevant issues. Mineral Resources are based upon a cut-off grade of 0.4 g/t PGE+Au, correlated to Pd_eq grade of 0.35 g/t, and were limited by an economic pit built in Geovia Whittle 4.3 software and following the geometric and economic parameters as disclosed in the 2022 NI 43-101 Technical Report.

