BodyThredz Announces New Collaborations with Legendary Rock Bands

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyThredz, the rising force in performance wear and artist-driven fashion, today announced a new wave of collaborations with six rock and metal icons: Accept, Kick Axe, Tygers of Pan Tang, Bad Marriage, The Fifth, and Anvil.

Each partnership fuses decades of stage-shaking sound with the strength, grit, and edge of BodyThredz premium athletic gear — built for athletes, rockers, and anyone chasing that next-level performance.

“This new series of collaborations is a testament to the connection between the drive of an athlete and the raw power of a rock legend,” said Joseph Kohn, Founder and CEO of BodyThredz. “At BodyThredz, we don’t just slap a band logo on a shirt — we create performance apparel that channels decades of attitude, endurance, and energy. It’s gear built to help fans and athletes alike Find Their Power — on the stage, in the gym, or in life.”

ACCEPT: The German metal titans who defined the sound of speed and thrash metal. Their exclusive BodyThredz collection lets fans train and perform with the same intensity.

KICK AXE: Canada’s own hard rock juggernauts. Their BodyThredz line channels that thunder into bold, high-performance designs that move, inspire, and rock hard.

TYGERS OF PAN TANG: British metal pioneers roaring louder than ever. Their collection embodies unrelenting energy — bold, relentless, and ready to strike.

BAD MARRIAGE: Boston’s breakout hard rock force. Their BodyThredz collaboration captures that raw swagger and relentless drive.

THE FIFTH: Fronted by powerhouse vocalist Roy Cathey, “The Mouth of the South.” Their BodyThredz line mirrors unity, power, and full-throttle living.

ANVIL: Canadian metal pioneers immortalized in “Anvil! The Story of Anvil.” Their collection celebrates unbreakable spirit — built to perform, endure, and never quit.

Explore all collections and Find Your Power at www.BodyThredz.com.

About BodyThredz:

BodyThredz merges high-performance athletic apparel with the raw energy of rock and roll. Every piece is crafted for movement, purpose, and self-expression — blending elite materials with iconic designs from the world’s most legendary artists. From the gym to the stage to everyday grind, BodyThredz helps you Find Your Power.

