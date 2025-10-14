Veteran Marketing Executive Russ Hannig Joins SponsorCX as COO Amid Rapid Growth

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SponsorCX, the fast-growing leader in sponsorship management, today announced the appointment of Russ Hannig as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. The addition underscores SponsorCX’s commitment to building world-class leadership as the company scales operations and expands its market presence. His appointment reinforces SponsorCX’s mission to simplify sponsorship management and empower brands and properties with data-driven solutions.

Hannig will oversee marketing, human resources, and customer success, three critical functions that drive customer acquisition, team growth, and long-term partnership value. His unified leadership across these areas, positions SponsorCX to deliver seamless experiences from initial brand awareness through ongoing customer relationships.

“Russ is one of the most skilled and well-rounded leaders I’ve had the privilege of knowing,” said Jason Smith, CEO of SponsorCX. “His ability to scale teams, build strategy, and drive growth makes him uniquely qualified to help take SponsorCX to the next level. We’re entering an exciting stage of growth, and Russ’s leadership will be instrumental in guiding us forward.”

The appointment follows recent executive additions, including Jeff Knudsen, formerly at Salesforce (Spiff), and Nathan Bleak, former CRO at Fishbowl, demonstrating SponsorCX’s ongoing investment in proven leadership. With sponsorship management shifting rapidly toward data-driven solutions, experienced operators like Hannig are essential for sustainable growth.

Hannig brings extensive experience scaling operations in high-growth environments. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Growth Marketing at Gabb, where he helped drive consecutive Inc. 5000 recognitions. Prior to Gabb, he spent five years at Ancestry in progressive leadership roles, culminating as Senior Director of Integrated Marketing and Brand Experience.

“I’m excited to help SponsorCX reach its full potential,” said Hannig. “The opportunity to optimize operations while strengthening customer relationships is exactly the kind of challenge I thrive on. Together, we’re positioned to redefine how brands and properties manage sponsorships.”

His appointment comes as SponsorCX continues expanding across diverse markets, from NFL, NBA, MLB, and MLS teams to arts, entertainment, and major events. With Hannig leading core operational functions, the company can maintain its customer-centric approach while building the infrastructure required for sustained, scalable growth.

The timing reflects SponsorCX’s confidence in market opportunities and its ongoing commitment to operational excellence. By securing leaders with proven track records, the company positions itself to capitalize on growing demand for comprehensive sponsorship management solutions.

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX is the leading all-in-one platform for sponsorship management. It supports properties and brands through every stage of the sponsorship lifecycle, including sales, inventory, fulfillment, scheduling, agreements, and reporting. With intuitive tools and real-time insights, SponsorCX enables organizations to maximize sponsorship value, strengthen partnerships, and keep every aspect of sponsorship management organized and on track.

Learn more at sponsorcx.com .



Media Contact: Laura Nichols / laura.nichols@sponsorcx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/edc13397-100b-4c9d-ab5c-4bcdd8790895