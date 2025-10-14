Building Preservation Services Market Report and Competitive Landscape 2025

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Preservation Services Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The building preservation services market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $45.22 billion in 2024 to $48.47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing restoration of post-war buildings, heightened concerns about climate-related damage to structures, a surge in tourism promoting heritage site upkeep, greater privatization in heritage property management, and more frequent retrofitting of old buildings for contemporary use.



The building preservation services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $63.13 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the forecast period is expected to be driven by rising demand for green building certifications, increased investment in smart heritage infrastructure, expanded public-private partnerships for preservation, stronger emphasis on climate-resilient restoration, and broader adoption of sustainable building materials.

Key trends anticipated during this period include advancements in digital preservation technologies, development of eco-friendly restoration materials, innovations in 3D scanning for structural analysis, progress in non-invasive inspection techniques, and the emergence of AI-based heritage monitoring systems.





The increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices is expected to drive the growth of the building preservation services market in the future. Sustainable and eco-friendly construction involves building methods that reduce environmental impact by efficiently using resources and lowering emissions throughout a structure's lifecycle. The rise in such construction practices is largely due to growing regulatory pressure to cut carbon emissions, as governments enforce environmental standards that encourage builders to adopt greener methods to comply. B

uilding preservation services contribute to sustainable and eco-friendly construction by prolonging the lifespan of existing buildings, thereby reducing the need for new materials and minimizing the environmental impact associated with construction. For example, in November 2023, the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA), a non-profit organization based in Australia, reported that total Green Star certifications in the 2022-23 financial year increased by more than 80% compared to the previous year, with over 800 certifications granted nationwide. Consequently, the rising emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly construction practices is fueling the growth of the building preservation services market.



Leading companies in the building preservation services market are emphasizing the development of advanced solutions, such as property maintenance services, to ensure adherence to local regulations and maintain service quality. Property maintenance services encompass regular upkeep, repairs, and enhancements to guarantee a property's safety, functionality, and appearance across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. For instance, in July 2025, Musanadah, a facilities management provider based in Saudi Arabia, introduced Mserve, a comprehensive home and property maintenance service designed to address the evolving needs of households and businesses across the Kingdom. Mserve delivers premium home and property maintenance in Saudi Arabia, complying with international standards including BICSc, IAM, and ISSA, and holds ISO 9001, 14001, and 45001 certifications. It operates through two branches: Mserve Home, offering maintenance and cleaning for residents, and Mserve Business, providing customized MEP and facility solutions for commercial clients and developers. Service options range from one-time visits to annual maintenance plans in Bronze, Silver, and Platinum packages, giving customers flexibility and value. The service portfolio covers plumbing, electrical repairs, pest control, HVAC cleaning, and post-handover property care.



In July 2024, Heritage Consulting Group, a US-based preservation consulting firm, acquired Rosin Preservation for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition aims to expand Heritage Consulting Group's geographic footprint and strengthen its expertise in heritage conservation by incorporating Rosin Preservation's experience and project portfolio. This strategic move allows Heritage to better serve clients in the Central Plains and Midwest regions of the United States while continuing to offer specialized historic preservation services. Rosin Preservation is a US-based provider of building preservation services.



Major players in the building preservation services market are AECOM, ABM Industries Incorporated, Belfor Group Inc., EverGreene Architectural Arts Inc., Donald Insall Associates Ltd., Infrastructure Services Group LLC, SHP Leading Design, Treanor, Cintec International Ltd., Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, David Chipperfield Architects Ltd., Servpro Industries LLC, PuroClean Inc., The Durable Restoration Company, Building Conservation Associates Inc., Purcell Architects Pc, Hoffmann Architects, Paul Davis Restoration Inc., Architectural Resources Group Inc., Consarc Design Group Inc., and Jablonski Building Conservation.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $48.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $63.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Markets Covered:

By Service Type: Restoration; Maintenance; Conservation; Other Service Types

By Building Type: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Historical Buildings

By End-User: Property Owners; Government; Real Estate Developers; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Restoration: Structural Restoration; Facade Restoration; Roof Restoration; Masonry Repair; Woodwork Restoration; Interior Surface Restoration

By Maintenance: HVAC Maintenance; Electrical System Maintenance; Plumbing Maintenance; Pest Control Maintenance; Moisture and Dampness Control; Routine Building Inspections

By Conservation: Historic Material Preservation; Architectural Element Stabilization; Environmental Control Systems; Heritage Site Documentation; Preventive Conservation

By Other Service Types: Graffiti Removal; Fire and Water Damage Repair; Asbestos Abatement; Lead Paint Stabilization; Vandalism Repair

Building Preservation Services Market Regional and Country Analysis

Building Preservation Services Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

AECOM Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

ABM Industries Incorporated Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Belfor Group Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

EverGreene Architectural Arts Inc. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Donald Insall Associates Ltd. Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Building Preservation Services Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Infrastructure Services Group LLC

SHP Leading Design

Treanor

Cintec International Ltd.

Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates

David Chipperfield Architects Ltd.

Servpro Industries LLC

PuroClean Inc.

Durable Restoration Company

Building Conservation Associates Inc.

Purcell Architects Pc

Hoffmann Architects

Paul Davis Restoration Inc.

Architectural Resources Group Inc.

Consarc Design Group Inc.

Global Building Preservation Services Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Building Preservation Services Market



Recent Developments in the Building Preservation Services Market



Building Preservation Services Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adedv2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment