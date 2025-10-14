Crop Micronutrients Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Chelated Micronutrients Gain Popularity in Precision Agriculture

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crop Micronutrients Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Crop Micronutrients Market is expected to grow from USD 8.456 billion in 2025 to USD 11.559 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.45%.



The Crop Micronutrients Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global crop micronutrients market, offering industry experts actionable insights into market dynamics, technological advancements, and competitive strategies. This study delves into the critical role of micronutrients in enhancing agricultural productivity, addressing the increasing demand for high-yield, nutrient-rich crops. By examining market trends, segmentation, and key developments, the Crop Micronutrients Market Study equips stakeholders with the knowledge to navigate this evolving landscape.





The Crop Micronutrients Market Study begins with a detailed market snapshot, defining the scope and segmentation of the market. It categorizes micronutrients by type (boron, copper, zinc, iron, and others), crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and others), form (chelated and non-chelated), and geography (North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific). This segmentation provides a structured framework for understanding market dynamics and identifying growth opportunities across diverse regions and applications.



Business Landscape



The business landscape section of the Crop Micronutrients Market Study explores key market drivers, such as the rising global population and the need for sustainable agriculture, alongside restraints like high production costs. Opportunities, including precision agriculture adoption, are highlighted, supported by a Porter's Five Forces analysis and an industry value chain assessment. The study also examines relevant policies and regulations, offering strategic recommendations to capitalize on emerging trends and mitigate challenges.



Technological Outlook



Technological advancements are reshaping the crop micronutrients market, with innovations in chelation technology and precision application methods driving efficiency. The Crop Micronutrients Market Study analyzes these developments, emphasizing their impact on improving nutrient uptake and reducing environmental footprints, critical for sustainable farming practices.



Crop Micronutrients Market by Type



This section provides an in-depth analysis of micronutrient types, focusing on their specific roles in crop health. For instance, zinc and iron are critical for addressing widespread deficiencies in soils, while boron and copper enhance crop quality and yield. The study evaluates market trends and demand for each micronutrient type, offering insights into their applications across various crops.



Crop Micronutrients Market by Crop Type



The Crop Micronutrients Market Study examines the application of micronutrients across cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, and other crop types. It highlights the growing demand for micronutrients in high-value crops like fruits and vegetables, driven by consumer preferences for nutrient-dense produce and the need to maximize arable land efficiency.



Crop Micronutrients Market by Form



The study compares chelated and non-chelated micronutrients, analyzing their efficacy and market preferences. Chelated forms, known for higher bioavailability, are gaining traction, particularly in advanced agricultural systems, while non-chelated forms remain cost-effective for large-scale applications.



Crop Micronutrients Market by Geography



Geographically, the Crop Micronutrients Market Study covers key regions, including North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, others), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, others), South America, and the Middle East and Africa. It identifies regional trends, such as Asia Pacific's rapid market growth due to increasing agricultural investments and North America's focus on sustainable farming practices.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



The competitive environment section of the Crop Micronutrients Market Study provides a detailed analysis of major players, their strategies, and recent developments shaping the market. Notably, BASF SE has advanced its portfolio through strategic partnerships and innovations in chelated micronutrient formulations, enhancing nutrient delivery for precision agriculture. Similarly, Yara International ASA has expanded its global footprint with targeted acquisitions, such as a recent agreement to integrate advanced micronutrient technologies into its offerings, strengthening its position in high-growth markets like Asia Pacific.

The study also includes market share analysis, detailing mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, alongside a competitive dashboard to illustrate the dynamic strategies of key players like Nutrien Ltd., The Mosaic Company, and Corteva Agriscience.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global





