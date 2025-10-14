Fall is Bulking Season! Habit Tests New Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake with Muscle Milk® at Single California Restaurant

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , is leveling up pumpkin spice season with a protein-packed twist. This fall, the brand is testing a limited-time Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake made with Muscle Milk® exclusively at its Fountain Valley, California restaurant.

Every fall, pumpkin spice takes center stage. But this year, Habit is leaning into another seasonal ritual: bulking season. With the rise of high-protein diets and functional food trends, Habit is experimenting with a shake that delivers cozy autumn vibes plus a muscle-friendly boost by infusing its shake with Muscle Milk®, a leader in protein-based performance drinks.

Crafted with Habit’s signature handspun milkshakes and blended with real pumpkin pie puree and Muscle Milk® Genuine Vanilla Crème, the Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake tastes just like pumpkin pie. It’s finished with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon for the ultimate fall flavor.

“Pumpkin spice isn’t just for lattes, and protein shakes aren’t just for the gym,” said Chef Jason, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger & Grill. “We thought, why not smash the two together? You get that creamy fall flavor everyone loves, plus a legit protein boost. It’s like sweater weather meets gym day.”

The Pumpkin Spice Protein Shake will be available for a limited time only (until supplies last) at Habit’s Fountain Valley location (1090 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, CA). The brand will use this single-store test to gauge guest response as part of its ongoing innovation pipeline.

With a reputation for chargrilled flavor and craveable creations, Habit continues to experiment with unexpected twists that push the burger-plus-shake experience forward.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10 Best, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. The brand was also featured in Newsweek's America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist's roundup of Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!

